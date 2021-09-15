Amidst an escalating rift between Beijing and the west, the UK has imposed a ban on the Chinese ambassador to its parliament. Zheng Zeguang was due to attend a House of Commons Reception on Wednesday but the House speaker Lindsay Hoyle said that it would not be “appropriate” for him to mark his presence given the ongoing sanctions against Chinese officials. Notably, Zeguang was set to make a speech at the legislative body.

“I regularly hold meetings with ambassadors from across the world to establish enduring ties between countries and parliamentarians,” Hoyle said. “But I do not feel it’s appropriate for the ambassador for China to meet on the Commons estate and in our place of work when his country has imposed sanctions against some of our members,” he added.

Why was the ban imposed?

In March, Downing Street slapped a ban on several Chinese officials pertaining to the alleged torture and mistreatment of Uighurs. In retaliation, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) imposed travel bans and asset freeze on nine MPs and two peers whom it accused of spreading misinformation about China. It is worth noting that China has consistently denied allegations of forced labour and other claims of human rights abuses in the area, which is home to about 11 million Uyghurs, a predominantly Muslim ethnic minority that speak a language closely related to Turkish and have their own distinct culture.

Chinese reaction

Meanwhile, Beijing has reacted to the Zeguang’s “cowardly” ban and accused London of obstructing cooperation between the two countries. “The despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the UK Parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK for personal political gains is against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the peoples of both countries,” a statement from the Chinese embassy read.

Meanwhile, Beijing has reacted to the Zeguang’s “cowardly” ban and accused London of obstructing cooperation between the two countries. “The despicable and cowardly action of certain individuals of the UK Parliament to obstruct normal exchanges and cooperation between China and the UK for personal political gains is against the wishes and harmful to the interests of the peoples of both countries,” a statement from the Chinese embassy read.

File Image: AP