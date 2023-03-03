China's Annual Parliament To Implement Major Govt Reshuffle As Xi Seeks More State Control

Chinese President Xi Jinping is planning a major revamp of the China’s government and party institutions at the National People's Congress (NPC), the Chinese parliament that starts with the proceedings of its annual session on Sunday. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) proposed amendments of "far reaching significance" on Tuesday, The Guardian reported.

These amendments are anticipated to encompass the reorganisation of the institutions in charge of overseeing the technology and financial sectors, as well as the security of the state. The changes will all be aimed at strengthening the party's authority.

Since Mao Zedong, Xi Jinping has been China's most powerful figure. After scrapping the two-term cap in 2018, he was appointed as secretary of the party and chief of the military commission for a third term at the CCP congress in October, setting the stage for him to be in power for life. This will be reiterated during this year's NPC when Xi is elected for a third term in office as president.

Xi virtues loyalty over experience as 'loyal cadre' gets senior positions in the governments

The two-term cap nevertheless applies to positions not held by the Chinese president. The premier, Li Keqiang, is anticipated to be succeeded by Li Qiang, who was promoted to the number two position on the CCP's Standing Committee in October. Li Qiang, a loyal confidant of Xi and his previous chief of staff, served as party secretary for Shanghai during the city's two-month shutdown in 2022. The unexpected rise of what can be termed a 'loyal cadre' that has previously never held official senior government positions demonstrates how much Xi virtues commitment and loyalty over protocol and expertise.

Another Xi ally, He Lifeng, is presumed to be ordained as vice-premier in charge of monetary strategy or economic policy, in addition to being deemed for the position of party chief of the People's Bank of China. The formation of a new party committee to supervise the central bank and other financial institutions constitutes one of the rumoured changes. With He Lifeng with the reins of the government as well as the central bank, such a shift would consolidate decision-making and centralise it under Xi.

Changes aimed at strengthening the Chinese Communist Party's authority

Another speculated possibility is that the Ministries of Public Security and State Security could be withdrawn from the State Council's jurisdiction and brought under the supervision of a newly formed, party-controlled internal affairs committee. The NPC is also expected to contemplate legislative procedure reforms. One suggestion would enable regulations to be approved on an "emergency" footing.

In addition to the political changes, the NPC will publish the government's GDP growth objective for the coming year. Experts predict it will be between 5% and 6%, a big improvement over the 3% attained in the previous year. Other delegates' suggestions to the NPC, which have little chance of succeeding without senior leadership backing, include a wide variety of concerns, from regional instability and tensions to animal welfare, a cyber crime which includes bullying and increasing the birth rate.