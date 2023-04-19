China's Anti-corruption Watchdog Targets Billionaires And Bankers

China has more billionaires as compared to any other country in the world, however, this has its own drawbacks, reported The Guardian citing Hurun Global Rich List. As per the Hurun Global Rich List report, though China has a maximum number of billionaires, it has also been the place where rich people must watch their backs; the reason being President Xi Jinping's conviction to flush out 'corrupt' officials. The leader has seen corruption as a serious threat to his political party and has been vocal about flushing out the “tigers” (senior corrupt officials) and “flies” (low-level cadres).

A former senior official at China Development Bank, Fu Xiaodong has been sentenced to ten years in prison for accepting 4.3m yuan in bribes, while he was serving his tenure between 2007 and 2020. Notably, this comes after the ex-director of the Supreme People’s Court enforcement bureau, Meng Xiao, was punished with 12 years in prison for accepting bribes worth 22.74m yuan. He has been charged with abusing his position for financial gain for more than a decade, as per the Guardian report.

China’s anti-graft policy

China's president, Xi Jinping has renewed his drive to clean out and control officials in the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) – and beyond. In this drive, an official who has been easily influenced and could be bought has been flushed out of the system. The last week's conviction has come out after a string of investigations conducted by China’s anti-corruption watchdog. According to a professor at Johns Hopkins University and author of a book on corruption in Chinese politics, Yuen Yuen Ang said that “Intense scrutiny” has become the “new normal” in China. Under Xi's presidency since 2012, the anti-corruption drive has been one of his flagship policies.

More than 1,80,000 personnel have been disciplined in Xi's first year in power. In the next decade, 3.7 million personnel have been either sent to jail or have been punished by the party’s anti-graft watchdog, which also included 1% of national and provincial leaders. A separate study, conducted by the Stone Center on Socio-economic Inequality, a research institute, discovered that in the period after Xi took office, 91% of officials have been charged with corruption were in the richest 1% of China’s urban population. This flagship policy of Xi has also helped to get rid of the CCP's political rivals. Further, the concept has been popular with the Chinese public, with many people dismayed by the accruement of riches that increasingly accompanied political office.