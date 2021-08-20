China's Astronauts Perform Second Spacewalk Outside Planned Tiangong Space Station

In a milestone for China’s space program, Chinese astronauts on Friday morning finished their second spacewalk just outside the newly worked Tiangong station since being dispatched there in June. The three-man crew has been at the 22-metric-ton Tianhe core module of the space station, which was launched on April 28 this year by Beijing on the Long March 5B heavy-lift rocket from the coastal Wenchang spaceport at 11:23 pm Eastern. China’s largest space module ever built, Tianhe, or 'harmony of the heavens', will be fully crewed and operational by December 2022. Tianhe was visited by three astronauts aboard Shenzhou-12 in June. The module was launched nearly 30 years after the project was first approved by China back in 1992, according to the China Manned Space Agency.

[Tianhe-1, or “harmony of the heavens." Credit: Twitter/@mattiaswac]

The historic spacewalk was conducted by Chinese astronauts Nie Haisheng and Liu Boming in the early hours of August 19 morning as per local time with support provided by third astronaut Tang Hongbo, from inside the cabin. The core module was tasked to carry out operations such as installing equipment outside the Tiangong space station and working on the attached robotic arm, China’s space agency stated on Chinese social media platform WeChat. "The astronauts are in a good condition," China’s state-run news outlet Xinhua reported. It informed that the Chinese spacecraft and cargo craft were all "operating stably.”

[Tianhe-1, or “harmony of the heavens." Credit: Twitter/@mattiaswac]

[Chinese astronauts Tang Hongbo, Nie Haisheng, and Liu Boming. Credit: Twitter/@tobyliiiiiiiiii]

China's first spacewalk was in 2008

The first spacewalk was conducted by two Shenzhou-12 astronauts on July 3, 2008, just outside the Tianhe module in their new-generation Feitian extravehicular activity suits. Liu Boming carved history for China as he opened the hatch and leaped for the spacewalk, later joined by astronaut Tang Hongbo, both of whom completed core activities at 2:57 am of the July 4, China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) said in a release. In the landmark first, the Chinese pair worked outside Tianhe while orbiting around 380 kilometers above the surface of the Earth, attaching a robotic arm along with the handrails on Tianhe. They also installed foot restraints and an extravehicular working platform to the mechanical arm of the module as well as a panoramic camera. Shenzhou-12 mission commander Nie Haisheng remained inside Tianhe and operated a small robotic arm for his colleague.

Once complete, the Chinese space station, which will be occupied by astronauts for long-term stays, will be operational for an estimated 10 to 15 years. China, which is banned on United States ISS, will also launch experiment modules named Wentian and Mengtian in 2022 along with the other plethora of experiments into the space of their own. China plans to send payloads in coordination with United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA) and the China Manned Space Agency (CMSA).

[Image Credit: Twitter/@tobyliiiiiiiiii]