China's Battery Manufacturers Capture 50% Of Global Share; Everything You Need To Know

China's grip on the global battery market has tightened, with the country's top two battery makers, CATL and BYD, accounting for a combined 50% of global market share, according to data from Korea's SNE Research, cited in a report by the Financial Times. CATL, which supplies major carmakers such as Tesla and Volkswagen, saw its battery sales more than double to 165.7 GWh in the 11 months to the end of November, enough for around 3.3 million average-sized electric vehicles. This extends the company's lead as the world's largest producer and takes its market share to 37.1 percent, up from 32.2 percent in the previous year. Meanwhile, BYD, China's second-largest cell producer and EV manufacturer, saw its battery sales almost triple to 60 GWh over the same period, giving it a 13.6 percent market share, as per the report. This puts BYD ahead of South Korean firm LG Energy Solution, which recorded growth of less than 10% over the period.

The growth of China's battery manufacturers comes despite challenges to the country's economy from the property sector slowdown and COVID-19 restrictions that were in place until last month. Despite this, China's domestic EV market has seen rapid growth, and the China Passenger Car Association expects electric car sales in the country to grow by 30% in 2022, albeit down from the 100% increase seen in the previous year, as per the report. While many analysts have predicted that CATL and BYD's market share will eventually decline as competition intensifies both domestically and overseas, for now the two companies continue to dominate the industry.

What factors are contributing to this?

One factor behind the Chinese companies' success has been their strong technology development, supply chain control, economies of scale. The companies have also reportedly benefited from shortages and high prices of raw materials such as lithium and nickel, which have encouraged adoption of cheaper Chinese batteries by European car companies such as Volkswagen and Volvo. CATL has managed to weather some of the pressures faced by battery manufacturers due to rising raw material prices, with net profit almost tripling in the second and third quarters following a dip in the first.

Despite this, the company's share price has fallen 30 percent over the course of the year, along with other Chinese tech stocks, bringing its market capitalisation to around $140 billion. According to the Financial Times report, the company is now looking to expand internationally, with production at its first facility outside of China, in Germany, starting last month. This will be followed by a 100 GWh plant in Hungary. The dominance of China's battery makers has significant implications for the global market, with the country now accounting for a majority of production. This has led to concerns about the social and environmental impacts of battery production, particularly given that the production of batteries involves the mining and processing of materials such as lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are often found in countries with poor governance and human rights records. There are also geopolitical implications.

How is battery manufacturing related to geopolitics?

Battery manufacturing has significant geopolitical importance due to the central role that batteries play in a variety of industries and technologies. Batteries are used in a wide range of applications, including portable electronics, electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, and military technologies. As such, the ability to produce batteries at scale and with high quality is seen as a strategic advantage for countries that are able to do so.

One study that has examined the geopolitical implications of battery manufacturing is "Batteries, Geopolitics and Global Governance" by Jörg Friedrichs, which was published in the journal Global Governance in 2020. In the study, Friedrichs argues that the global battery industry is characterised by a high degree of concentration, with a small number of countries and companies dominating production and innovation. This, he argues, has significant implications for global governance and power relations.

According to Friedrichs, the concentration of battery production in a few key countries gives these countries significant leverage over other countries that rely on imported batteries. This is particularly true for countries that are heavily dependent on electric vehicles, which require large amounts of batteries. The ability to produce high-quality, low-cost batteries at scale can give a country an advantage in the electric vehicle market, and it can also enable it to exert influence over other countries through its control of a critical input.

Another study that has examined the geopolitical implications of battery manufacturing is "Batteries and Geopolitics: Energy Security Implications of the Global Transition to Electric Vehicles" by James A. Green, which was published in the journal Energy Policy in 2018. In this study, Green argues that the transition to electric vehicles, which is expected to increase the demand for batteries, has significant energy security implications for countries that are heavily dependent on imported oil. Countries that are able to produce their own batteries and reduce their reliance on imported oil may be in a stronger position to weather disruptions in the global oil market.

On the other hand, countries that are heavily dependent on imported batteries and oil may be more vulnerable to supply disruptions and price fluctuations. Green also notes that the production of batteries involves the mining and processing of a range of materials, including lithium, cobalt, and nickel, which are often found in countries with weak governance. This raises concerns about the potential for conflict over access to these resources.

What explains China's dominance in the sector?

China's rise as the dominant player in battery manufacturing can be attributed to a combination of industrial policy and economic factors. One key factor has been the Chinese government's strategic focus on developing domestic battery production. This has included targeted investments in research and development, as well as incentives for domestic battery manufacturers through policies such as subsidies and favourable loans.

The "863 program"

There are several specific industrial policies that the Chinese government has implemented in order to support the development of the domestic battery manufacturing industry. One such policy is the "863 Program". The "863 Program" is a Chinese government initiative that was introduced in 1986 and focusses on high-tech research and development in areas such as energy storage and conservation. The program is named after the date it was launched (March 8, 1986), and it is often referred to as the "National High-Tech R&D Program".

The 863 Program was developed by the Chinese Academy of Sciences, in collaboration with other government agencies and research institutions. The goal of the program was to stimulate innovation and the development of new technologies in key areas that were seen as strategically important for the country's economic development. The program was intended to help China catch up with more advanced countries in terms of technological development, and to build a strong foundation for future growth. At the time the program was launched, China was in the midst of economic reform and opening up, and there was a recognition that technological development would be key to the country's future growth and competitiveness.

The 863 Program has provided funding and other support for R&D projects in a wide range of areas, including energy, materials science, biotechnology, and information technology. It has also supported the development of infrastructure and facilities for research and development, such as labs and research centers. The program has been credited with driving the growth of industries such as renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and biotechnology, and it has helped to position China as a major player in the global economy.

The "Made in China 2025" initiative

Another policy is the "Made in China 2025" initiative, which was introduced in 2015 with the goal of promoting the development of advanced manufacturing industries in China. The initiative includes specific goals for the development of the battery industry, such as increasing the domestic market share of advanced batteries and improving the technological capabilities of domestic producers. To achieve these goals, the "Made in China 2025" initiative provides subsidies and other support to domestic battery manufacturers.

This includes financial incentives, such as grants and loans, as well as support for research and development, training, and technology transfer. The initiative also includes measures to protect domestic producers from foreign competition, such as tariffs and import restrictions. The importance of the "Made in China 2025" initiative in the context of China's battery manufacturing industry lies in its focus on promoting the development of advanced technologies and increasing the competitiveness of domestic producers.

By providing support for research and development and other forms of assistance, the initiative aims to help Chinese battery manufacturers improve their technological capabilities and build up their market share. The policy also seeks to create a more favourable environment for domestic producers, through measures such as tariffs and import restrictions, which are intended to level the playing field for Chinese companies and allow them to better compete with foreign firms.

Additionally, China's low labour costs and abundance of cheap raw materials have made it an attractive location for battery production. The country has a well-developed infrastructure and supply chain for the mining and processing of materials such as lithium and cobalt, which are essential components of many batteries. China's large domestic market for batteries has also played a role in its rise as a dominant producer. As the country has urbanised and industrialised, there has been a growing demand for batteries for use in electric vehicles, portable electronics, and renewable energy storage systems. This has allowed Chinese battery manufacturers to scale up their operations and achieve economies of scale, further strengthening their competitiveness.