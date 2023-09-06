China's Breakthrough: 7nm Chips In Huawei's New 5G Phone Defies US Export Restrictions

In a groundbreaking move, China's tech giant Huawei has unveiled its latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, featuring an advanced Kirin 9000s chip manufactured by the country's Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC). This marks a significant achievement for Huawei and China's tech industry.

Why? Well, because it shows that China is overcoming US-led export restrictions that have hampered its access to cutting-edge chipmaking technology. The new processor, utilizing SMIC's 7 nanometer (nm) technology, demonstrates China's progress in building a domestic chip ecosystem despite ongoing challenges.

Why is the new phone significant?

Since 2019, the United States has imposed strict limitations on Huawei's access to chipmaking tools, particularly for producing advanced smartphone models. Despite being a global leader in 5G network equipment, Huawei previously struggled to launch full-scale 5G smartphones due to constraints on chip supplies. Additionally, national security concerns related to Huawei's ties with the Chinese government led to its exclusion from providing 5G network equipment in several countries, including those within the Five Eyes security alliance.

However, Huawei's latest Mate 60 Pro, equipped with the Kirin 9000s chip manufactured by SMIC, is a game-changer in the company's efforts to navigate US export restrictions. According to a report from The Guardian, this marks the first time that SMIC's most advanced 7nm chip technology has been utilized in a commercial smartphone, showcasing China's ability to produce cutting-edge semiconductor components.

SMIC's Technological Leap

Previously, SMIC was known for producing chips with a larger scale of 14nm, which are less technologically advanced. In late 2020, Washington restricted SMIC from obtaining essential manufacturing machines from Dutch firm ASML, hampering its progress. Nevertheless, analysts at TechInsights speculated in 2022 that SMIC had managed to develop 7nm chips by modifying simpler machines still obtainable from ASML. While the production of 7nm chips typically requires a technology called extreme ultraviolet lithography (EUV), which the US has sought to protect from Chinese access, SMIC's tinkering has allowed it to advance its chip technology.

A deeper look at the technical details

The difference between 7nm (nanometer) and 14nm chips lies in their size and complexity. Chips are like the brains of your electronic devices, such as smartphones and computers. The "nm" in 7nm and 14nm refers to the size of the tiny transistors on these chips. A nanometer is a billionth of a meter, so 7nm means the transistors are incredibly small.

Smaller transistors allow for more transistors to be packed onto a chip. Think of transistors as tiny switches that process information. With 7nm chips, you can fit more of these switches, which means the chip can handle more tasks and calculations at once. This leads to better performance, like faster speeds and more efficient power usage.

Because 7nm chips are smaller and more efficient, they use less power while delivering better performance. This is important for devices like smartphones because it can extend battery life and reduce heat generation. With smaller transistors, chip designers can create more complex and powerful processors. This allows for features like better graphics, advanced artificial intelligence, and improved multitasking. Making 7nm chips is more challenging and requires advanced technology, which can be hard to access. On the other hand, 14nm chips are easier and cheaper to manufacture.

Global Implications

Huawei's successful launch of the Mate 60 Pro challenges US export restrictions and strengthens China's position in the global tech industry. This achievement is seen as a significant step forward in China's quest for technological self-reliance and independence from foreign chip suppliers. As China continues to develop its domestic semiconductor capabilities, the international tech landscape may witness shifts in competition and innovation.

Dan Hutcheson, an analyst at TechInsights, whilst speaking to Reuters, called this development a "slap in the face" to the United States, highlighting the ongoing technological rivalry between the two global giants. China's progress in semiconductor manufacturing suggests that the competition for technological supremacy is far from over, with profound implications for the global tech industry.