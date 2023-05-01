China's CCP Using WeChat To Shape Public Policy In US States Of Texas & Florida: Report

China's Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is utilising the WeChat platform and other methods to influence public policy results in Texas and Florida, a report in The Diplomat has claimed.

On January 10, when the Texas legislature assembled for its yearly session, Senator Lois Kolkhorst presented SB147, a proposed law that would prohibit the acquisition of land in Texas by governments, businesses, and residents from China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea.

The impetus for this legislation was the acquisition of approximately 140,000 acres of land near Del Rio, Texas, adjacent to Laughlins Air Force Bae, by a former Chinese military officer in 2021. On January 15, Texas Governor Greg Abbott expressed his backing for the bill. On the following day, WeChat, a platform whose content is heavily controlled by the CCP, was inundated with disinformation regarding the proposed legislation.

Anti-American stances echoed on WeChat: Report

According to The Diplomat, a WeChat public account and online forum called "1point3acres" (Yi Mu San Fen Di) based in Shandong, China, began circulating narratives that portrayed SB147 as a "new Chinese Exclusion Act," without any mention of the event that prompted the bill.

In the days that ensued, more anti-SB147 groups surfaced on WeChat. As is typical of other CCP-supported campaigns on the platform, these WeChat groups exhibited a single narrative perspective, prohibited balanced discourse, expelled members with dissenting views, and promoted the most extreme (and in this instance, anti-American) voices.

Those who endorsed the bill were labeled as "Chinese traitors" in some posts. Certain posts urged users to undermine pro-SB147 accounts by tagging them as spam, notifying the FBI that they were spies, or even assaulting the individuals behind them.

"These efforts rallied other groups unattached to the Chinese American community to devote publicity, organizing, and advocacy efforts to oppose the bill. The anti-SB147 effort has found supporters among Democratic Party politicians such as State Representative Gene Wu and U.S. Congresswoman Judy Chu, advocacy groups such as the ACLU, and the liberal media, all of which are unlikely to be aware that they are aligned with the CCP on this issue," said the report.

A recent report by Asia Times highlighted that more than a quarter of American companies are favoring other nations over China, as per the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China). The survey conducted by AmCham China revealed that 27% of its members are contemplating investments in countries other than China due to concerns regarding an uncertain policy environment in China.