China's Chaoyang Sees Surge In COVID-19 Cases, Authorities Direct Citizens To Stay Put

The Chinese health official warned about the rising number of COVID-19 infections in the capital city, as Beijing reported more than 400 COVID cases on Saturday. The authorities have asked residents of the Chaoyang district to follow COVID protocols and stay inside their homes during the weekend, Global Times reported. Notably, Chaoyang is the worst-hit COVID region and one of the most populous areas in the city.

Chaoyang district authorities ask residents to follow COVID protocols

This development comes as Beijing recorded 276 fresh cases of COVID-19 at the community level in the last five days from Sunday to Thursday. While speaking at the press conference, a municipal government spokeswoman stated Friday that the Chinese capital has recently witnessed a spike in COVID cases, with people falling ill at the community level, expanding the scope of the wave widely.

"The occasional "staying put" approach is a good way to cut off virus transmission as soon as possible and protect the health of all of us," Yang Beibei, who is the deputy head of Chaoyang district, said on Friday, as quoted by the Global Times.

Notably, the recent spike in COVID cases in Beijing comes as experts have warned that some of China's economic downturn could be due to the Chinese government's "zero-COVID" policy. It appears that the strict measures imposed by the authorities have not been helpful in controlling the virus. It is pertinent to mention here that Chinese authorities have been adhering to a "zero-COVID" policy since the outbreak. The COVID policy includes mass testing and lockdowns amid the economic slowdown.

