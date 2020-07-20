China's Cinemas Set To Reopen After Six Months Of Shutdown Amid Pandemic

Reports suggest that that China Film Administration has allowed cinemas in ‘low-risk’ to start reopening from today. Almost the entire country is now considered to be a low risk area. Therefore people are expecting it to be a nation wide opening. China’s cinemas were hit hard by the shutdown imposed due to coronavirus.

China's theatres all set to reopen

There are strict guidelines that these cinemas need to follow inorder to reopen. Screenings can only include 30% of its original capacity. Also, the number of movies shown have come down to 50% of its original volume. Masks have been made compulsory and customer’s temperature will be taken. Different groups will have to sit at least a metre apart and tickets are to be purchased online. The restrictions also prohibit the selling of any food item or drinks inside the cinema.

China is said to be the world's second largest film market and is all set to open after six months of shutdown. Reports suggest that last year the box office revenues were 31 billion yuan for the first half of the year. However this year it was just 2.2 billion yuan, before the shutdown in January

Nancy Wu, head of development at Base Media said, the outbreak has deeply hurt the industry and many people are still worried. She added, the government’s containment of the virus and its policy assistance to film makers means that there has to be a revival for the industry. It will just take time.

The Shanghai film festival was postponed in June. It is now supposed to take place on July 25. Foreigners are still not allowed to fly in, making it difficult for the country’s film to be global. Also, there will be no internation grand jury this time.

(Image Credits: Unsplash)