China's assent to combating the trafficking of women and girls and gender inequality turned out to be a shallow claim, The Diplomat reported.

As China submitted its report for the upcoming 85th session of the UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), which will be held in Geneva on Friday, it boasted about its successes in preventing the trafficking of women and girls. However, the "Chained Woman" story shattered the shells of the lies Beijing had constructed.

Who is 'Chained Woman'?

The "Chained Woman" story dates back to 2021, when a story circulated in China about a man named Dong Zhimin, who was raising eight children in Xuzhou, in China's Jiangsu Province. On January 27 2022, a Chinese blogger visited Dong's residence and posted footage showing a woman, reportedly the mother of Dong's eight children, sitting on a tattered bed with a chain around her neck in a dark, dilapidated hut.

The woman was inadequately dressed in the extreme cold, according to The Diplomat. According to reports, the woman had been imprisoned in this manner for more than 20 years and was compelled to give birth to eight children while living in such appalling conditions.

Concerned internet users rapidly shared the video, dubbing her 'Chained Woman'

The Chinese government's repeated attempts to downplay the tragedy and divert public attention claimed that the Chained Woman was legitimately married to Dong, and that there was no evidence of human trafficking. The chain, according to the argument, was required to restrain the woman since she had a mental disorder.

The government was forced to act as a result of mounting calls for accountability from enraged Chinese citizens. According to The Diplomat, a judge sentenced Dong to nine years in prison for torture and wrongful confinement on April 7, 2023, and five other people to eight to 13 years in prison for human trafficking.

Even though the circumstances were ideal for rape allegations, Dong was never charged with any of them, despite intense public scrutiny.

Contrary to what China said in its application to CEDAW, which stated that "there is no reprisal against cooperators with human rights treaty bodies," the CCP detained the human rights advocates and citizen journalists who travelled to the village to try to look into the situation and aid the wretched woman. Renowned intellects who made comments on the subject were likewise suppressed.

According to China's submission to CEDAW, its laws are designed "to eliminate discrimination against women, protect women's freedom of marriage, and achieve gender equality." But in reality, China hasn't done anything to solve the issue.

According to court records from the judgement database China Judgements Online, many divorce petitions submitted by trafficked women in China have been rejected, even after they had suffered years of domestic abuse at the hands of their "husbands."

Because of the negligence, indifference, or moral cowardice of a few judges, Chinese women who are trafficked and sold into marriage rarely have access to meaningful legal remedies. However, the dictatorial CCP regime's flagrant disdain for human rights, notably the rights of women in China's patriarchal society, bears the most of the blame for the heinous mismanagement of these tragic incidents.