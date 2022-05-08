China's Confidence In Pakistan 'seriously Shaken' After Karachi Minibus Suicide Blast

China’s confidence in Pakistan has deteriorated after at least three Chinese nationals were killed in the suicide bombing that ripped a minibus in southern city of Karachi in April, Islamabad’s Senator Mushahid Hussain, the chairman of the Senate Defence Committee, told Pakistan-based Dawn newspaper on May 7. The responsibility of the blast was taken by Pakistan’s separatists Baloch Liberation Army (BLA).

Hussain slammed Pakistan’s security system and the law enforcement agencies for “napping” and demonstrating incompetency while a burqa-clad female suicide bomber ripped through the van carrying the Chinese nationals.

Just a month after the deadly incident, the senior Pakistani lawmaker lambasted the government and security issues within the country, saying that China’s faith in Pakistan to “protect the Chinese workers” has 'seriously shaken.’ The attack that killed Chinese professors of the Confucius Institute, a China-built non-profit institute to teach local language to population in the port city, was the third terrorist attack on Chinese citizens on Pakistani soil. Chinese fatalities included director of the Confucius Institute, Huang Guiping and the two teachers were identified as Ding Mupeng and Chen Sa.

"It has caused serious concern and understandable indignation in China. More so, the pattern of attacks is so recurring and it's clear that Pakistani promises of 'foolproof security' are mere words, not matched by countermeasures on the ground,” Islamabad’s Senator Mushahid Hussain told the newspaper.

Beijing demanded Islamabad addresses 'root cause of the problem' terrorism

Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also gone at length slinging the responsibility of the attack on Afghan NDS and nexus of Indian RAW, both of these claims were refuted. India’s government official labelled the charge as “baseless” as Islamabad, on numerous occasions, had made similar accusations. Beijing meanwhile had demanded that Islamabad must increase efforts to protect Chinese-funded projects and its citizens in Pakistan and address the "root cause of the problem" terrorism. Pakistan’s newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had described the bombing as “heinous” adding that the “perpetrators will surely be brought to justice.”

"We strongly demand that the Pakistani side make more efforts to protect the safety of Chinese institutions, projects and personnel in Pakistan, and make those organisations understand that those who try to hurt the Chinese will only bring destruction on themselves," the Chinese government mouthpiece Global Times reported. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian meanwhile urged for the governments of Pakistan to bring perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the terrorist attack to justice. “Terrorism is the common enemy for all mankind and fighting terrorism is the shared responsibility,” he reiterated. There have been reports of Chinese workers exodus from Pakistan after the series of terrorist attacks.

