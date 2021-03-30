China's Consul General Li Yang Slams Justin Trudeau For 'ruining' Friendly Relations

The Chinese Consul General in Rio de Janeiro, Li Yang, has slammed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for allegedly ruining the good relationship between the two countries. He alleged Trudeau has turned Canada into a "running dog of the United States”. Taking to his official Twitter handle, he wrote:

China announces sanctions

This comes after China announced sanctions against two Americans, a Canadian and a rights advocacy body. As a response, the US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken warned that Beijing’s tit-for-tat sanctions were “baseless” and would only shine a harsh spotlight on the “genocide” in Xinjiang. According to The Guardian, Blinken on March 27 said that Beijing’s attempts to intimidate and silence those speaking out for human rights and fundamental freedoms only contribute to the growing international scrutiny of the ongoing genocide and crimes against humanity in Xinjiang.

Blinken called the sanctions on two members of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom “baseless”. He added that the US stands in solidarity with Canada, UK, EU and other partners and allies in calling on the PRC to end the human right violations and abuses against predominantly Muslim Uyghurs and members of other ethnic and religious minority groups in Xinjiang and to release those arbitrarily detained. It is worth noting that almost one million Uygurs and people from other Muslim groups have reportedly been held in camps in China’s Xinjiang region.

It is worth mentioning that China sanctioned Canadian opposition lawmaker Michael Chong, vice-chair of a parliamentary sub-committee on international human rights. Beijing said that it will take measures against the chair and vice-chair of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom, Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins. The individuals under Beijing’s sanctions are now banned from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, and Chinese citizens institutions are prohibited from doing business with the three individuals or having any exchanges with the subcommittee.

(Image Credits: AP)