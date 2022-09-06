China's Deadly 6.8 Earthquake In Sichuan City Captured By Car Monitor Lens; Over 40 Dead

A massive 6.8-magnitude earthquake hit Luding County in China's southwest Sichuan region on September 5, killing at least 46 people and injuring several others. The population is already dealing with an increase in COVID-19 cases and an unusual drought.

In a video clip of the earthquake obtained by Republic media network, rubble from buildings can be seen falling, trees swaying, and cars wobbling. The video was captured with a car monitor lens. According to the footage, the massive quake occurred at 12:52 p.m. local time.

A man under rubble was successfully saved by the rescue team with team members' bare hands.



At least 30 people confirmed to be killed till now in the 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Luding County, Ganzi, Sichuan of China🙏🙏🙏#Ludingearthquake pic.twitter.com/tdRN8QUPUv — Caoli 曹利 (@Cao_Li_CHN) September 5, 2022

The epicentre of the earthquake was monitored at 29.59 degrees north latitude and 102.08 degrees east longitude at a depth of 16 kilometres, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre, as quoted by the state-run Xinhua news agency. The epicentre is 39 kilometres from the county seat of Luding, and there are various communities within a 5-kilometer radius of the core.

After the Sichuan earthquake in 2008, China established a wide range of earthquake wave warning network. In today's 6.8-magnitude earthquake, Chengdu residents got an early warning time of more than 30 seconds. 1/4 pic.twitter.com/XdmVnHWDOd — Sharing travel (@TripInChina) September 5, 2022

Local media reported citing government officials that 46 people were killed and more than 50 others were injured. As rescue teams dispersed into the affected areas, more casualties were anticipated. 29 of the fatalities were from the Ganzi Tibetan Autonomous Prefecture, which oversees Luding County, and the remaining 17 were from from Ya'an City.

Nuevo registro del sismo Mw6.6 de Sichuan, China, grabado posiblemente cerca del epicentro, se observa una intensidad de por lo menos VII-VIII en los segundos de video

•Creditos Respectivos

-#Sismo #Temblor #Earthquake pic.twitter.com/8ZWxlYUaU6 — Seba Sismos CL (@Seba_Sismos_CL) September 5, 2022

Jinping ordered all-out rescue operations

Infrastructure was also affected, including transportation, telecommunications, water, and electrical systems. To reduce casualties, Chinese President Xi Jinping has ordered all-out rescue operations. He has emphasised that the number one priority should be saving lives. Xi emphasised the importance of seismic monitoring, prevention of additional catastrophes, and effective assistance for those impacted.

Xi ordered the People's Liberation Army and the People's Armed Police Force to actively support regional disaster relief efforts while urging the Ministry of Emergency Management and other departments to send teams to Sichuan to oversee the relief work. He also called for the maximum effort to ensure the safety of people's lives and property.

This afternoon, An earthquake of magnitude 6.8 occurred in Ganzi, Sichuan.🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/NYNzE7cmo1 — Sharing travel (@TripInChina) September 5, 2022

Along with a prompt assessment of the situation, Premier Li Keqiang recommended all-out efforts to provide rescue and medical care. Following the earthquake, the Red Cross Society of China launched a Level-III emergency response. The first shipment of relief supplies included 300 folding beds, 2,200 comfort packages, 320 tents, and 1,200 quilts. A working group from the society has also been dispatched to assist with the relief and rescue efforts.

Image: AP