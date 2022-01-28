China's Declaration Of Itself As 'developing Nation' At WTO Draws Global Flak

Despite its dramatic economic growth, infrastructure development, and status of second largest economy in the world in the 21st century, China, the top energy consumer and the biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, as per the think tanks, views itself as a "developing country". The PRC on Jan. 27 declared itself a developing economy in the latest trade policy review, which World Trade Organization’s (WTO) members are mandated to undergo at regular intervals. This has attracted widespread backlash against the WTO’s 143rd member country that competes with the United States.

China's avails 'special and differential treatment' like Papua Guinea

WTO lacks a proper definition of a developing nation, and China seems to use it to its advantage which has become a contentious issue with a number of countries that are now raising concerns with the WTO. In 2019, the South Korean Government decided not to seek any special treatment as a developing country from future negotiations at the WTO, but the emerging global superpower China, home to several world’s billionaires, is still categorised as a “developing.” This allows China to avail of "special and differential treatment" from WTO which is entitled to some of the financially challenged nations like Papua New Guinea and Zimbabwe.

Despite the criticism, Beijing calls its vague declaration and preferential treatment at WTO a "fundamental right” all because the WTO lacks a solid framework that can categorise nations as 'developed' or 'developing' countries.

Think tanks explain that the criterias that are applied by international organisations to determine a country’s development have turned increasingly difficult to apply to China. This is partly because the PRC has undergone rapid changes in the past years, particularly with respect to its energy sectors. But Asia Society Policy Institute’s Vice President Wendy Cutler and Senior Program Officer Kevin Doyle said: "Maybe, it’s time for an upgrade."

As per the WTO, currently two-thirds of its 164 members — including China — have declared themselves as the developing countries and Beijing has been availing permits and differential treatment principles same as some of these nations. This has fuelled tensions, majorly with the US, that objected to the WTO negotiations on fish subsidies last year and India has also questioned China’s claim as it has a per capita income above $10,435, according to a Business Standard report. China, meanwhile, responds saying that it is a developing country relative to “developed nations” without detailing who those “developed” nations are.

China's ambassador to the WTO Li Chenggang had said at an event last year that it is the lingering poverty that categorises Beijing as developing. Shanghai, Hong Kong, and Shenzhen are three of the world’s ten largest stock exchanges and China is the largest receiver of foreign direct investment (FDI). Both the US and India mutually questioned China, stressing that it is unfair of Beijing to avail preferential treatment which is exclusive to the poorer countries. India and the US were joined by Brazil, Indonesia, and the European Union countries.