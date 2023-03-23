China's Demographic Woes, Beijing Records Decline In Population For First Time In 19 Years

Beijing, the capital of China as well as among the largest cities in the world, experienced a declining population this past year for the first time in 19 years as the nation struggles with a demographic catastrophe that has been building for decades, CNN reported.

Permanent residents of the city decreased by 84,000 from 21.88 million in 2021 to 21.84 million in 2022. From 2021 to 2022, there were fewer migrants in Beijing, many of whom move there in search of employment.

In 2003, when the catastrophic acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) outbreak first appeared in southern China and ultimately affected more than 8,000 people worldwide, Beijing last saw a greater death toll than birth ratio.

Population's natural growth rate fell to -0.05 per thousand residents

According to official figures, the population's natural growth rate fell to -0.05 per thousand residents last year, which is a rather minor decrease. Yet it also reflects a wider issue that affects the whole nation; last year, China's population fell for the first time since the devastating famine of 1961.

Combinations of reasons, including persistent gender inequality, the difficulties of raising children in China's affluent cities, the long-term effects of China's one-child policy, which it adopted in the 1980s but has since abandoned, have contributed to the decline.

These problems are made worse by persistent gender roles that frequently assign women the bulk of household duties and child care. Because women are now more educated and financially independent than ever before, they are becoming increasingly unwilling to shoulder this unfair burden.

Years of persistently declining birth rates and growing mortality rates as the nation's old population grows have been the effect. Due to China's significant role as the second-largest global economy, the falling workforce has also raised worries about economic collapse, which could cause issues for the rest of the globe.

Many attempts by officials to buck the trend have so far been short

Authorities announced a multi-agency initiative last year to expand maternity leave and give families tax discounts and other benefits. Several towns have also extended paternity leave, increased childcare services, and even given cash handouts to families with third children.

State media reported this week that Weifang, a city in central Shandong province, has launched a new programme offering free public high school education to families' third children. Moreover, Sichuan, a province in China's southwest, declared in January that it would no longer prohibit single individuals from having children. This would allow single parents access to privileges that were previously only available to married couples.

Nonetheless, a number of feminists, activists, and other detractors have argued that fundamental structural issues must also be addressed. Throughout the pandemic, tensions increased as young Chinese people grew weary of the government's and society's pressure to have children, which they felt had not given them the financial or emotional security they needed to raise a child.