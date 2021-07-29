China's Envoy To The US Qin Gang Vows To Bring Frayed US-China Ties 'back On Track'

Qin Gang, the new ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the US, has vowed to bring the strained China-US relationship 'back on track.' The already opened door of China-US relations should not be closed, CGTN quoted Gang. Mutual exploration, understanding, and adaptation between the cultural polarities shall remain prime areas of concern, Mr. Gang remarked during his press meet on the occasion of beginning at the US office.

The Chinese envoy to US mentioned that he shall ascertain ways of getting both the countries along a mutual line of understanding and adaptation of policies. He acknowledged the fact that both China and the US are "big countries" with a stark contrast in their culture, history, social systems, and development stage. However, both superpowers are entering a"new round of mutual exploration," he said during his speech.

Bilateral ties are at a "critical juncture"

I'm glad to deliver remarks to Chinese and American media on the day of my arrival in the US. https://t.co/BSylmQzwQg pic.twitter.com/w6EN7bGaaw — Qin Gang 秦刚 (@ChinaAmbinUS) July 29, 2021

The newly-appointed diplomat, Gang mentioned that the bilateral relations between both the countries are at a "critical juncture" and need immediate revival. In the process, both the governments have to traverse through a myriad of difficulties and challenges, he added. Nevertheless, this shall lead to great opportunities and potential for both the communities to reach a common ground for "sound" growth, Gang said.

Qin Gang: from a staff at Chinese Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions to Chinese envoy to US

Qin Gang is a farsighted foreign affairs diplomat. Born in Tianjin province of China, the 55-year-old envoy has served the Chinese Foreign Services for over 29 years. He began his career as a staff at the Beijing Service Bureau for Diplomatic Missions in China in 1988. From 1992, he served as the Third Secretary and Attaché in the Department of West European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA). By 2002, he was Counselor at the Embassy of China in the UK. He was later promoted as the Director-General of the Information Department under the MFA and briefly served as the spokesperson before he was appointed as the Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs in 2018. Following this, he was chosen to be the Chinese Ambassador to the United States in 2021.

The newly appointed ambassador to the US highlighted the source of the ice-breaking groundwork laid by the visit of Henry Kissinger, the US National Security Advisor to China about 50 years ago. It was then under the US President Richard Nixon, both the estranged countries gradually "began normalisation," Mr. Qin mentioned. Aiming to bridge the "communication and cooperation" gaps in all sectors of the States, Mr. Gang remarked that he wishes to eliminate the remaining gaps and bring about a "win-win cooperation and peaceful coexistence from possibility to reality" during his term at the office. He concluded his speech by extending best wishes to the Americans as the country continues to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Image input: @CHINAAMBINUS/Twitter)