At an annual meeting of the Alliance for China's Peaceful Reunification (ACPR) held in San Francisco, the Chinese Ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, criticised the Taiwanese political party, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), for seeking "Taiwan independence." While addressing the gathering, Qin pointed out the US, saying it has been "manipulating the Taiwan question in an attempt to use it as leverage to shadow and control the Chinese mainland," reported ANI, citing Global Times. The remark by the Chinese envoy came on the day when the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and State Councilor of China, and Foreign Minister Wang Yi, had a phone conversation.

The two parties had a conversation regarding the preparations on both sides for the virtual meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Joe Biden, which is slated for November 16. Meanwhile, Blinken expressed concern over China's approach towards Taiwan, ahead of the upcoming talks between Biden and Jinping. On Saturday, US State Department Spokesperson Ned Prince stated that Blinken asked China to sit at a dialogue table to resolve the Taiwan issues peacefully.

Many times, Biden's remarks against Beijing over human rights abuses and other practices have complicated the relationship between the two countries, including issues on climate change, which is the latest flashpoint of tension between the two countries. Recently, the US President's remark on China, saying President Xi Jinping's decision to skip a United Nations climate summit was a "big mistake" as it would reduce China's influence and contribution. Subsequently, Beijing hit back at America over the criticism.

Dispute between China and Taiwan

For decades, both countries have been at odds over land and authority. Despite the fact that Taiwan's disputed land has been governed separately for over seven decades, China claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a country with a 24 million population located off the southeastern coast of mainland China. While Taiwan has faced Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with various countries, including the US, which has been repeatedly opposed by the Chinese government, China does not like Taiwan sharing any relationship with other democracies. The Chinese regime has even threatened Taipei, saying that the demand for "Taiwan's independence" would simply mean war. Earlier, on June 1, Xi Jinping announced complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at gaining independence by Taiwan.

Image: AP

With Inputs from ANI