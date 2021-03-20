China's First Local Coronavirus Case Since February Was Vaccinated: Report

China’s first local COVID-19 case since February had already been vaccinated. According to a recently published report by a CCP affiliated daily, the patient, who has only been identified by her surname Liu, is a frontline worker who received two shots of a vaccine between end-January and end-February. While the name of the vaccine which she received has not been revealed, the case has, in general, fuelled vaccine scepticism in the country.

Liu’s case was reported by state-controlled Health Times earlier this week, making it the country’s first locally transmitted case since February 14. Revealing details, the report said that Liu is an employee of Xian city hospital and had been working in the quarantine area since March 4. The report further cited a joint expert group of Shaanxi province, who confirmed that the frontline health worker contracted the viral infection after being accidentally exposed while in the hospital’s quarantine area.

While the case has rekindled vaccine scepticism in the country, authorities have asserted that the vaccine is “relatively” safe and urged resident to trust domestically produced vaccines. The publication quoted Zeng Guang, former chief epidemiologist of China’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, as saying that the protection rate of the vaccine is “not 100%”, and that it is “relatively safe rather than “absolutely safe”, but the public should not doubt domestic vaccines due to this case.As per the latest report by John Hopkins University, China has reported over 90,062 positive cases and 4,636 fatalities since the pandemic began.

Chinese vaccination drive

The Chinese vaccination drive involves more than 25,300 sites across a reported 75 cities and rural villages, delivering vaccines in two doses about 21 days apart. First announced in December 2020, the country aims to provides both the shots, absolutely free of cost. As per a report by The Guardian, vaccination clinics have received either the emergency-approved Sinovac vaccine (for key workers) or the conditionally approved Sinopharm vaccine (for the wider population).

