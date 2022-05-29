China's FM Wang Yi Says Relations Between China And US Not A "zero-sum Game"

Foreign Minister of the People's Republic of China Wang Yi stated on Saturday that the relations between China and the United States are not a 'zero-sum game', and the US should approach bilateral cooperation based on mutual respect and peaceful cohabitation. The remarks of Wang Yi came after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken labeled China as "the most serious long-term challenge to the international order" in his latest policy speech. In response to this, Wang stated that the United States had serious misunderstandings about the globe, China, and China-US ties.

According to a Xinhua report, Chinese FM said, “What we want to tell the US is that China-US relations are not a zero-sum game designed by the US side.” He further added, “We will never yield to blackmail or coercion, and will firmly defend China's sovereignty, security and development interests.”

Wang, who is currently on the fourth phase of his recent tour of Pacific Island nations, claimed that the United States has become a source of 'turbulence' that threatens the present global order.

China is the "long-term challenge to international order": Antony Blinken

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Blinken stated that, while Putin's assault on Ukraine continues to dominate headlines, China is the "long-term challenge to international order." The senior American official made this statement as he spoke at George Washington University, claiming that Beijing had both the "intent and power" to restructure the present global order.

“China is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military, and technological power to do it. Beijing’s vision would move us away from universal values that sustained so much of the world’s progress over the past 75 years”, Blinken said, as per media reports.

The State Secretary also discussed the Biden administration's position on Taiwanese sovereignty concerns.

In addition to this, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin advised the US not to overstate the "Chinese threat" in reply to Blinken's recent comment that China presents a threat to the international order.

Furthermore, Wang Yi's trip came a day after Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong visited Fiji for two days as part of a broader effort by Western nations and China to integrate the strategically positioned island country into their spheres of influence.

Experts say China is negotiating a regional accord with Pacific Island governments to enhance its participation in enforcement, marine cooperation, and cybersecurity, as well as offering scholarships to over 2,000 employees and young diplomats, ANI reported.

According to The New York Times report, Beijing distributed copies of the agreement to 10 Pacific countries to counter American attempts to create alliances in Asia.

The materials appear to be a common communique that Beijing wants the nations to accept, and they cover a wide variety of subjects. They provide a thorough overview of Beijing's efforts to win allies and gain greater accessibility to the island chains that have traditionally played a key role in Asia's geopolitical battles.

(Image: AP)