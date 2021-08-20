China's FM Wang Yi Wants Taliban-run Afghanistan To Be 'encouraged & Not Made Battlefield'

Nearly a week after the Taliban seized control over Afghanistan, countries across the globe, are still contemplating accepting the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. China's State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi suggested that the world should assist and support Afghanistan while it moves to a new administration rather than placing additional pressure. As per the ministry's statement on the call, Wang Yi claimed that the international community should support and lead Afghanistan in a good direction instead.

China's soft stand against Taliban

Despite China yet to formally accept the Taliban, Wang Yi visited the Taliban's political office leader and the self-proclaimed next president, Mullah Baradar in Tianjin last month and stated that the Taliban were anticipated to take part in a key role in Afghanistan's peaceful reconciliation and reconstruction efforts. Wang further added that the global community should honour Afghanistan's freedom and people's choice rather than using it as a geopolitical battlefield.

Wang further detailed into China's connections with the United Kingdom and added that there had been "good signs" in Sino-British ties, echoing Dominic Raab's previous comment that ties should be characterised by cooperation, not conflict. China's ties with the UK were damaged last year when the former enacted national security legislation in Hong Kong, a formerly British colony. They have been hampered by claims of human rights violations in Xinjiang, which Beijing rejects, as well as concerns from over coronavirus outbreak. Wang Yi stated that China is prepared to improve contact with the United Kingdom on vaccinations, treatment and identifying the virus's sources.

Chinese Embassy in Afghanistan

Although several nations are withdrawing their embassies in Kabul and trying to get their nationals out of the country, China is still present in the nation. As per Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying, China's embassy in Afghanistan within the turmoil is still operational.

Although, due to the increasing political insecurities in the country, China did remove over 200 of its citizens at the beginning of July.

About Afghanistan crisis

On Friday, the religious prayers in the mosque of Kabul were more peaceful compared to the past days, as per the Associated Press. It states that there were no Taliban militants patrolling mosque doors or imposing dress code regulations as they had previously. In several mosques, attendance was considerably higher than usual. Yesterday, the Taliban sent a set of instructions to imams across Afghanistan, advising them to use their weekly sermons and services to call for unity, encourage people not to abandon the nation and combat disinformation about the Taliban. On the other hand, a German national was shot today while he was on his way to Kabul's airport and now is getting treatment. The victim, who has been identified as a civilian, is out of danger.

According to NATO officials, over 18,000 individuals have been airlifted from Kabul after the Taliban gained control. The image of thousands of people thronging the airport and anxious to get out of the nation has terrified the global community.

Image: AP