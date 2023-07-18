China's Foreign Minister Qin Gang's Absence For 3 Weeks Sparks Speculations

China’s Foreign Minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public for more than three weeks raising speculations about the whereabouts of Xi Jinping’s outspoken leader. The Chinese official has been missing from several important diplomatic engagements and recently skipped the ASEAN Foreign Ministers meeting in Jakarta. The 57-year-old diplomat is touted as Xi Jinping’s loyal aide and is known for delivering scathing rebukes against Washington. The country’s foreign ministry stated that Qin was absent from the ASEAN summit due to “health reasons”, Financial Times reported.

As per the reports, Qin was also supposed to meet the EU’s top diplomat Josep Borrell this month. However, the meeting was postponed without providing a conclusive explanation. The disappearance of the Chinese official came to light amid rumours about his extramarital affair with a female reported, Kyodo News reported. The Chinese diplomat’s last public appearance was on June 25, when he met officials from Sri Lanka and Russia.

Health reasons or an affair?

The country’s foreign ministry reasoned that Qin’s absence from the ASEAN summit was due to some “health reasons”. It was Chinese diplomat Wang Yi who represented China at the summit. When asked about his disappearance, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning on Monday said she had “no information” on when Qin will make a comeback. The spokeswoman insisted that she has “no knowledge” when asked about the rumours that are circulating online.

The rumour in question is about the Chinese official allegedly having an extramarital affair with Hong Kong-based female reporter. The rumours not only did rounds on the Chinese social networking platform Weibo but also circulated on Twitter. As per the reports, the ruling Chinese communist party’s Central Commission for Discipline Inspection has demanded answers from the minister on the matter.

Qin Gang, a close ally of Xi Jinping, newly anointed foreign minister, has not been seen in public for more than two weeks now. He was conspicuously absent during Yellen’s visit. Turns out he was not ill, but under investigation for having an affair & an illicit love child😂 pic.twitter.com/VtqqmWgG9F — Paul (@lipa0902) July 14, 2023

Not the first time

The disappearances of senior officials, celebrities and business tycoons are fairly common under the reign of an autocratic regime in China. Among the most prominent cases was the disappearance of the Chinese head of Interpol Meng Hongwei. The Chinese official disappeared while travelling in the country in 2018. Two years later, Hongwei was sentenced to 13 and a half years in jail by a Chinese court for allegedly taking over $2 million in bribes. In February this year, investment banker Bao Fan, went missing after his company China Renaissance revealed that they are unable to establish contact with the tycoon. However, the company later informed that Fan was cooperating with the Chinese authorities in an investigation. Hence, it is very common for notable personalities to disappear in China. But Qin’s disappearance came as a shock because the outspoken leader has been considered a close and trusted aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping. It is still not clear, if and when the Chinese diplomat will return to the public platform.