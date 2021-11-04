China's Foreign Ministry Urges US To Stop 'harassing And Suppressing' Chinese Students

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on Wednesday, 3 November, urged the US to stop "harassing and suppressing" Chinese students and scholars, in a bid to create a sound atmosphere for bilateral cultural exchanges and educational cooperation. Speaking at a daily press briefing, Wenbin responded to a query about the recent repatriation of Chinese students and visiting scholars by the US. He noted that there have been frequent incidents of harassment and suppression of Chinese students and visiting scholars to the US, and further informed that some days ago a visiting Beijing scholar with a visa issued by the US government was repatriated after being interrogated while entering the country.

While citing incomplete statistics, Wenbin further said that since August this year, nearly 30 Chinese students and visiting scholars to the US have suffered such unfair treatment, and many people have been harassed and questioned by the American authorities in a rough way. The Chinese official added that most of the people were asked whether they or their parents were members of the Communist Party, or if they had been assigned tasks by the Chinese government before going to the country.

Chinese students repatriated for 'unbelievable reasons'

Wenbin said that some of the people interrogated by the US authorities were repatriated for “unbelievable reasons” such as being suspected of having military background because photos of college military training were found in their mobile phones. “These interrogations have gone far beyond the ambit of normal law enforcement claimed by the US,” Wenbin said. He even added that the US claimed to welcome Chinese students on the one hand, and inherited the “poisonous legacy” of the previous administration on the other.

Further, the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson also went on to say that some law enforcement departments and personnel in the US continue to generalise the concept of national security and harass Chinese students and scholars. He pointed out that such moves run counter to the mutually beneficial and win-win nature of cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two sides, and also seriously hurt the feelings of the people on both sides. Wenbin even added that the moves also affect mutual trust and cooperation between Beijing and Washington.

"We urge the US side to stop such practices that harm others without benefiting itself and create a sound atmosphere and necessary conditions for China-US cultural and educational exchanges and cooperation. We will firmly safeguard the rights and interests of Chinese personnel pursuing studies in the United States," Wang said.

(With inputs from ANI)