China's Mouthpiece Blames Trump For COVID-19, Calls US Govt ‘incompetent’

Chinese media shot back at US President Donald Trump who blamed China for the rising number of coronavirus cases across the world. Taking to Twitter, Trump said that he gets furious whenever he watches the coronavirus spreading its ''ugly face'' worldwide including the massive damage it has inflicted on the United States.

As I watch the Pandemic spread its ugly face all across the world, including the tremendous damage it has done to the USA, I become more and more angry at China. People can see it, and I can feel it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2020

Editor-in-chief of Global Times, a mouthpiece of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) designated as a foreign mission by the US, said that the US President should be angry at himself for failing to contain the epidemic. Hu Xijin said that the US government is incompetent and the Trump administration has prioritised political interest over epidemic control.

You should be angry at yourself, at the disunity of US society in the epidemic fight. You have misplaced the relations between epidemic control and economic/political interests. You are too short-sighted and seek quick gains. Your government is really incompetent. https://t.co/lTk8oIay0U — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 1, 2020

The US is the worst affected country with over 2.6 million confirmed cases of coronavirus and more than 1,27,000 deaths which has raised several questions on COVID-19 measures of US authorities. Trump has been trying to outsource the blame to China for his administration’s failure in containing the virus as he faces a tough re-election campaign.

According to John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, over 10 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed worldwide with more than 511,000 deaths, overwhelming the health care facilities across the globe. The United States, Brazil, and Russia are the worst-hit countries while India reporting a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases.

'Kung flu'

Recently, US President Donald Trump called the novel coronavirus “Kung Flu”, blaming China for the deadly outbreak across the globe with nearly nine million cases. Addressing an election rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Trump said that COVID-19 has more names than any other disease in history and he can name different versions of it.

"I can name - Kung flu. I can name 19 different versions of names. Many calls it a virus, which it is. Many calls it a flu. What difference. I think we have 19 or 20 versions of the name," said Trump, playing around the term “Kung Fu” which is a Chinese martial arts practice.

