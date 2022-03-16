China's GDP To Plummet Rapidly As Beijing Imposes Strict Curbs Amid COVID Surge: Experts

As China continues to witness a massive surge in COVID-19 infections, the Chinese government has imposed stern restrictions under its ‘zero-tolerance’ policy to mitigate a larger spread. With the global economy already suffering huge blows owing to the Russia-Ukraine war, COVID curbs being imposed on ports and several industrial areas in the country could magnify the blow on China’s economy and GDP.

Experts are speculating that if the COVID cases continue to replicate at the current rate, the ruling government will be forced to impose wider restrictions that might hamper China’s economic growth. Economic consequences will be drastic for Beijing since the country had barely recovered from the repercussions of the previous COVID years.

China's GDP to tumble down exponentially if stringent COVID restrictions imposed: Experts

Even as the country continues to witness its worst COVID outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic, the spurt in the cases has been limited in certain regions where the local administration is conducting rigorous testing and has imposed stricter restrictions to limit the infection spread.

Temporary shutdowns/ lockdowns have been announced in the most affected regions of China that have recorded an exponential rise of COVID figures due to the rapid spread of the new variant, which authorities call -the ‘Stealth Omicron.' Around 30 million people have been placed under lockdown as the unprecedented crisis unfolds in the world’s most populous country.



Latest reports suggest that Jilin (Changchun as epicentre), Guangdong (Shenzhen as epicentre), Shandong and Shaanxi are among the provinces that are witnessing the high rates of COVID transmission. Experts are mulling that if the infection spreads any farther, Beijing with its stern policy to eliminate the infection will place a lockdown for a longer period and that will plummet the domestic economy briskly with the slow down in domestic economic activities and reduced exports. The experts' opinions hold significance as it has been seen previously noted that a slowdown at the Shenzhen port in May-June 2021 had a wider economic impact than the closure of the Suez Canal.

COVID curve expeditiously rise in China as cases multiply rapidly

On Tuesday, the country had reported around 3,000 cases, which were double the figure recorded a day before. The city of Shenzen, which has a population of 17 million people, is also under lockdown along with some other provinces which have also witnessed local outbreaks. As per the National Health Commission, the northeastern region of Jilin was the most impacted, which recorded over 3,000 cases. China's National Health Commission said that 3,507 new locally distributed cases were found in the prior 24 hours, up from 1,337 the day before. Chinese authorities also increased anti-COVID controls at ports on Tuesday, as per PTI.



