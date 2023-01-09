China's Henan Battles Massive COVID-19 Surge As 90% Of People Infected With Virus: Report

In China's third most populous province, Henan, almost 90% of people have been infected with COVID-19, according to local health officials cited in a BBC news report. The figure, which amounts to about 88.5 million people, was revealed by provincial official Kan Quancheng at a press conference, though he did not specify a timeline for when the infections occurred. It is likely that the majority of Henan's infections have happened in the past few weeks, as China has recently abandoned its zero-COVID policies due to rare protests against lockdowns, quarantines, and mass testing. In contrast, official data from the central government states that only 120,000 people in China, a country of 1.4 billion, have been infected and 30 have died since the shift in COVID-19 policy.

Government data may not accurately reflect the true scale of the outbreak in China, as the definition of COVID deaths has been narrowed and mass testing is no longer compulsory. Other local and provincial officials have also provided different data to that from the central government. For example, on Christmas Eve, a senior health official in the port city of Qingdao, reported that half a million people were being infected each day, though these figures were later removed from news reports. In response to the surge in cases, China has also decided not to include Pfizer's antiviral COVID-19 medicine, Paxlovid, in its basic medical insurance schemes due to the high price quoted by the company. However, Pfizer has stated that it will continue to collaborate with the Chinese government to ensure an adequate supply of the medicine in China.

Beijing has removed mandatory quaratine for international arrivals

Amid the ongoing outbreak, Beijing has lifted mandatory quarantine for all international arrivals and opened its border with Hong Kong. This has led to an increase in domestic travel, with 34.7 million people travelling domestically on Saturday, a more than a third increase compared to the previous year. Infections are expected to rise further as the country celebrates Lunar New Year later this month, with millions of people expected to travel from big cities to visit older relatives in the countryside. A total of more than two billion individual journeys are expected to take place, according to officials cited in the report.