China's 'horizontal Skyscraper' Opens The Exploration Deck To Public As Lockdown Eases

China has opened the 250-meter-tall sky bridge called The Crystal that connects four of the eight skyscrapers that make up the Raffles City Chongqing complex to the public on June 13. One of the most anticipated attractions, The Exploration Deck on The Crystal was unveiled to the public. Dubbed as the ‘Horizontal Skyscraper’ the landmark is a multi-use riverside complex with aerial walkways in the southwest China megacity designed by famous Singapore's Changi Jewel Bridge architect, Moshe Safdie.

Since lifting the lockdown and suspension of home confinement measures, The Exploration Deck is the first major attraction to launch in Chongqing, China, president of the CapitaLand Group, Lucas Loh, was quoted saying. The Public’s invigorating response is a sign of the consumer recovery and that the country was emerging from the pandemic, he added. In order to curb any outbreak of infections, a daily visitor quota of 3,000 has been implemented at the site.

Further, a time slot would be allocated to each visitor to avoid the congregation that might increase the risk of disease spread. All health safety protocols would be made mandatory for the visitors including the social distancing and wearing protective face masks. Additionally, the hand sanitizers would be provided at each touchscreen panels to reduce the possibility of any surface contamination and frequent sanitizing would be done at higher touchpoints.

Chongqing's history and development

Spanning over 1,500 square meters, the Raffles City Chongqing would also conduct an exploration-themed exhibition in collaboration with the National Geographic at the viewing platform. A spokesperson for the project was quoted saying, in collaboration with National Geographic, the exhibition brings to life space exploration through five multi-dimensional exhibition zones at the Exploration Deck on Level 47, and showcases how mankind is making life possible on Mars while speaking to a leading media outlet.

On level 1, visitors would know Chongqing's history and development. Further, in the other 4 parts, visitors go on to the Mars exhibition on level 47 on an express lift which is space-themed and gives the celestial experience. The visitors would then be given a sightseeing tour at the indoor park and an open-air glass-bottom viewing deck of the Yangtze River and the Chinese city in a panoramic view. One of the additional features of The Crystal complex would be The Private Club, a members-only clubhouse and a The Sky Garden, a food establishment.

