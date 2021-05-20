China's Huarong Asset Management Faces Severe Cash Crunch; Warning To 'lazy Investors'

Once a sprawling Chinese financial conglomerate bragging the trust of foreign investors - Huarong- is currently under more than USD 40 million debt to domestic and overseas investors and is even showing signs of deterioration and muddling.

Though the Chinese government remained quiet about a rescue of the company, it is in the primitive stages of planning a reorganisation that will require foreign and Chinese bondholders to accept significant losses on their investments, The New York Times (NYT) reported citing two people familiar with the plans.

Huarong was given the title of 'bad bank' as it took some of the ugliest loans off the state-owned banks who needed to get rid of debts to appear more promising. It became the biggest 'bad bank', expanding its empire by financing companies in the energy, insurance, property and beyond.

"An environment akin to the one in the United States before the 2008 financial crisis"

Beijing has spent decades bailing out Chinese entities that got in over their heads. Huarong is now testing the limits of that resolve. Being a component of China's financial apparatus, its vulnerable status has left authorities on the horns of dilemma to either let it default or bail it out and undermine efforts to tame the ascending debt, thus threatening the wider economy.

Zhangkai Huang, an associate professor at Tsinghua University in Beijing said that the false sense of security created by government bailouts in China has led to an environment akin to the one in the United States before the 2008 financial crisis, where investors had made huge bets under an assumption that they were safe.

NYT reported if the government goes ahead with its plan to clean up Huarong, plenty remark that it will be the most dramatic statement yet in its pursuit of reform as China is willing to sacrifice the investors who lend the company's money. People familiar with the government's plans have said that the goal is to dissuade people from investing in risky Chinese companies on the assumption that the government will bail them out.

Huarong's former Chairman Lai Xiaomin accepted $277 mn in bribes

Huarong appetite for risk was displayed under the leadership of Lai Xiaomin, who was stripped of his Communist Party membership in 2018 and executed in January for corruption and abuse of power. This was a highly unusual punishment that experts maintain was meant to send a message, reported NYT.

Lai had confessed to accepting USD 277 million in bribes, telling state television that he had kept USD 30 million cash in safes around his apartment in Beijing, which he referred to as his "supermarket".

This year alone, Huarong owes $3.4 billion to foreign investors. In Hong Kong, its stock was suspended.

Larry Hu, head of the China economics desk at Macquarie Group said, "Huarong has already become too big to fail. It is no longer a fix to the problem, but the problem itself".

The Chinese government is likely to inject some money into whatever reorganised company eventually emerges from Huarong's difficulties, but it is not prepared to inject enough money to repay debt amounts incurred upon the country, two people familiar with the government's plans said.