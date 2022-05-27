China's Lack Of Clarity In Defence Contracts Impacting Its Arms Sale Diplomacy: Report

As China is looking forward to ink security and economic deals with small Pacific nations, US-based experts pointed out that the "lack of transparency" in China's defence contracts has significantly contributed to its falling arms sale diplomacy. Despite China's extraordinary economic growth and increasing military power, many countries do not rely on its defence manufacturing due to "poor after-sales support" and rapidly declining non-functional machinery, stated a 2021 report by RAND Corporation. Explaining why China is lagging behind when compared to its western counterparts in inking defence deals, the study emphasised that the country also does not have a reliable manufacturing unit to produce highly sophisticated defence units.

Furthermore, "lack of accountability" is also an overarching reason as to why China has failed to reach par with Western defence manufacturing, the RAND Corporation report stated. "China's pursuit of these initiatives offers it opportunities for economic growth and global influence but also comes with new challenges for Beijing, and appears to be encountering setbacks as some countries question the terms of Chinese investment or the risks of excessive debts to Beijing," a 2018 report by RAND on Chinese President Xi Jinping's goal of 'national rejuvenation,' stated.

Is China increasing its military presence in Africa?

Despite the drawbacks, China has emerged as one of the global producers of military weapons with major shipments going to Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand and Africa. Countries like Tanzania, Nigeria, Sudan, Cameroon, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Gabon, Algeria, Namibia, Ghana, and Ethiopia are among the top importers of China-manufactured weapons, as per Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). About 47% of Chinese arms are purchased by Pakistan, the institute said. Apart from arms sales, China has also developed a strong foothold in Africa, providing military training and investing in developmental projects in developing African nations.

Chinese FM arrives in Kiribati to discuss fishery deal

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday arrived at Kiribati, a remote island in the Pacific. It is the second stop after the Solomon Islands on the eight-nation trip scheduled for 10 days for the endorsement of the 'Common Development Vision'. As per Associated Press reports, he and his 20-people delegation are in the south Pacific nation to discuss the deal on a vast fishing ground.

the deal that China wants to secure with the 10 small Pacific nations includes everything from fisheries to security. The draft proposal studied by the Associated Press stated that Beijing is willing to team up with the island nations on "traditional and non-traditional security." Further, the Xi Jinping-led administration is also looking forward to developing law enforcement cooperation and marine plans for fisheries, including lucrative tuna catch. Beijing is also eyeing a potential free trade route for the Pacific nations.

(Image: AP)