China's Li Keqiang Vows Peaceful Growth In Beijing-Taiwan Ties; 'No Foreign Interference'

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said that Beijing will "advance peaceful growth" in relations with Taiwan and "reunification" of China, according to AP. Addressing the opening of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Saturday, March 5, Li Keqiang asserted that China opposes separatist activities looking for "Taiwan's independence". Li Keqiang highlighted that China "firmly opposes" foreign intervention in Taiwan.

The Premier indicated no change in stance towards Taiwan in his speech at the opening of the annual meeting of China's National People's Congress. Taiwan and China split following a civil war in 1949, however, Beijing continues to claim Taiwan to be part of China. Speaking at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Li Keqiang highlighted that China will “advance peaceful growth of relations across the Taiwan Strait and the reunification of China,” according to AP. He added, “We firmly oppose any separatist activities seeking Taiwan independence and firmly oppose foreign interference," as per AP. He underscored that all the Chinese on both sides of the Taiwan Strait need to come together to "advance the great and glorious cause of China's rejuvenation," Sky News report.

Taiwan issues response to Chinese Premier's statement

Furthermore, Li Keqiang emphasised that Beijing stands by the "one China" principle. In response to Chinese Premier Li Keqiang's statement, the Taiwan's Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) highlighted that Chinese authorities need to focus more on improving their citizens real concerns about rights to livelihood and well-being as well as promoting democratic affairs. The statement further mentioned that the Taiwan government will protect national sovereignty, security, freedom and continue to bolster cooperation with countries with similar ideology. Moreover, the Mainland Affairs Council of Taiwan stressed that the Republic of China is a sovereign state and Taiwanese public opinion opposes the political framework imposed by China.

"Regarding the CCP's reiteration of its so-called "solving the Taiwan issue," the MAC emphasised that the Republic of China is a sovereign state, and Taiwanese public opinion firmly opposes the political framework, military intimidation, and diplomatic suppression imposed by China," the Mainland Affairs Council Republic of China (Taiwan) said in the statement.

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP