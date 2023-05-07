China's Massive Floods Force Thousands To Leave Homes; Yichun Becomes The Hardest-hit City

At least 10,000 people were reported dead and thousands were forced to abandon homes as heavy rains battered eastern China since Thursday, May 4. Nearly 300,000 people have been affected by the flooding in Jiangxi province, according to the South China Morning Post.

In a statement, the China Meteorological Administration warned that the week will be marked by heavy rainfall, winds and flooding and that parts of Beijing will witness thunder and lightning. There will be a risk of flooding and landslides in parts of Jiangxi, Fujian and Guangdong in days ahead, the advisory read.

Flood season for 2023 started

An officer from the State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters, Wan Qunzhi, was quoted as saying that the flood season for 2023 has started early. “Although precipitation is low overall, its temporal and spatial distribution has been uneven, with floods and droughts happening at the same time. We are not very optimistic about the situation,” Qunzhi was quoted as saying to China Central Television. China's flood control headquarters issued a statement, saying that it has launched a level-IV emergency response in Jiangxi.

The advisory was reportedly the lowest level in a four-tier system for the region. Yichun became the hardest-hit city as a dyke was breached due to the flooding, impacting nearly four villages downstream, according to reports. More than 200 residents were rescued. Chinese cities drafted prevention plans to prioritise early warnings due to flooding season, Wan was quoted as saying in the paper.

Several areas in the Chinese city of Fuzhou witnessed approximately 250mm (10 inches) of rain in the last 24 hours. Several rivers burst their banks causing heavy flooding across several towns. China National Radio reported that dozens of houses were damaged due to rains, and an estimated 375 hectares of crops were also reported destroyed. An economic loss of 230 million yuan (US$33 million) was caused due to the natural calamity. Authorities were asked to enhance their rescue efforts as major dykes and dams burst and caused safety hazards. They were ordered to ensure that the critical infrastructure, particularly long-distance rail lines, wasn't damaged. In the eastern province of Zhejiang, Taihu Lake in the Yangtze Delta, and Chongqing in the southwest, several freshwater lakes overflowed due to flooding season.