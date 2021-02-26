China's National Security Office In Hong Kong To Relocate; Lasted Only 8 Months: Report

China’s national security office in Hong Kong will relocate from its base at the Metropark Hotel Causeway Bay, after nearly eight months of operations, reported South China Morning Post citing a government source who did not disclose the new location. The plans to move the Office for Safeguarding National Security of the Central People’s Government surfaced on Friday even though the reasons for relocation are also not known.

The media outlet also claimed that HK$8 billion marked for the security law might be spent on wages of seconded staff from ‘disciplined services who work on related cases that are separate from the agency’. In July 2020, the new national security office was opened in the former British colony and it was for the first time that Chinese agents were placed in Hong Kong. The office as Causeway Bay was one of the elements of the controversial national security law that the mainland's Communist government had passed for Hong Kong citing stability in the city that is rocked with pro-democracy protests for over a year.

This came just days after the Hong Kong government on Tuesday moved to introduce new requirements for public officials including them to swear loyalty oaths, being a 'patriot' and embracing China’s rule over the city. As per the Washington Post report, Hong Kong’s Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang said that if any official fails to take the oath or is deemed to have done the same in an insincere fashion, would be immediately disqualified from the government while being subjected to ban from running in former British colony’s elections for the next five years.

‘Patriotism is holistic love’

Tsang also noted that under newly-proposed oath requirements, any official standing for election at any level must embrace national sovereignty and security along with embracing the fact that Hong Kong is an inalienable part of China. Reportedly, in practice, the concept of ‘patriotism in Hong Kong could be broader with not ceasing only to the country but also to the Chinese Communist Party. These changes are now expected to be introduced to the legislature where there is no significant opposition.

“You cannot say that you are patriotic but you do not love the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party or you do not respect it — this does not make sense,” Tsang reportedly added. “Patriotism is holistic love.”

