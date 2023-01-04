China's New Foreign Minister Shows Friendly Diplomacy Towards US In First Statement

New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Tuesday struck a friendly and warm tone towards the United States in a change of stance after he stepped down as the top envoy to Washington. Making a statement with effusive praise of America, Qin said in a tweet that he has been "deeply impressed by so many hard-working, friendly and talented American people that I met."

Furthermore, he stated that he had “made many friends across the US”. Despite the ongoing tensions between the US and China over the issue of Taiwan, Gang maintained he would continue to “support” the growth of China-US ties.

Aims to build stronger relationships with the US: New Chinese FM

In a warm diplomatic remark, furthermore, the Chinese official stated that he would continue to promote peace and development for both countries, adding that he aims to build stronger relationships with the US. Ties between the United States and China have improved since US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping held a dialogue in November, and are expected to be enhanced more when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes his official visits this year.

China had appointed Qin Gang, its ambassador to the United States. The trusted aide of Chinese President Xi Jinping is now slated to serve as the new foreign minister and will be entitled to handle serious roles such as stabilising the dismantled relations between the two rival superpowers.

Qin, 56, replaced Wang Yi, the foreign minister 69, who was promoted to the politburo of the Chinese Communist Party in October. In his official statement as the foreign minister shared on the Chinese ministry's website, Qin noted that the new diplomacy will offer "Chinese wisdom, Chinese initiatives, and Chinese strength," using an optimistic tone. He served as the foreign ministry spokesperson between 2006 and 2014, and as chief protocol officer between 2014 and 2018 for the Xi Jinping government. Qin expressed his willingness to further bilateral cooperation with the United States.

Spoke by phone this morning with incoming People's Republic of China Foreign Minister Qin Gang as he departs Washington for his new role. We discussed U.S.-PRC relationship and maintaining open lines of communication. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 1, 2023

On January 2, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed on Twitter that he had a chance to hold his first talks with the incoming Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on Sunday. Blinken stated that he discussed the US-China relationship and efforts to maintain open lines of communication in a call with Qin. China's foreign ministry later acknowledged that the two counterparts spoke by phone.