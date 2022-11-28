China's People Using Creative Ways To Protest COVID Rules To Evade Authoritarian Censors

People across multiple cities of China are protesting against the COVID-19 restrictions and they are adopting creative methods to protest in an attempt to evade the censors. In Shanghai, people are assembling on the streets with blank placards, because they know if they write anything against the regime, they will be prosecuted. In Xi Jinping's alma mater, Tsinghua University, students are protesting with a math equation of Russian physicist Alexander Friedmann, because his surname sounds similar to "free man".

In China's walled-off internet, where criticism of the regime is taken down, people are relying on irony and sarcasm to air their views. People are posting positive messages about the regime on Chinese social media, by writing how "good" things are. Some users are writing about how "great" China's COVID-19 policies are and how "effective" they have been. The white sheets that are being used by protestors in China have a different connotation as well. White colour is a funeral colour in China, like in other Asian cultures and the white sheet is being used to pay respects to people who lost their lives in Urumqi, Xinjiang.

Protesters attempt to share their thoughts without saying a word

Hazel Liu, a 29-year-old film producer, who attended the vigil being held in Beijing said that the blank papers mean "we are the voiceless, but we are also powerful." One of the residents of Shanghai said that people were bringing blanks sheets to tell the police that they were mourning people who lost their lives and doing anything else. “They know what they want to express, and authorities know too, so people don’t need to say anything. If you hold a blank sheet, then everyone knows what you mean," said Xiao Qiang to the New York Times. Xiao Qiang is researching internet freedom at the University of California, Berkeley. “You know what I want to say," read a person's placard at the vigil in Shanghai.