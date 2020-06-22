China: PepsiCo Factory Shuts Down After One Employee Tested Positive For COVID-19

After at least one employee tested positive of COVID-19, PepsiCo China has suspended all its operations of food processing plants in Beijing. While China is struggling to battle the resurgence of coronavirus cases, Chinese capital reportedly recorded at least 22 new infections on June 20 along with six suspected and asymptomatic cases. This has brought Beijing’s total to 227 since June 11. Chinese media reported that the director of corporate affairs at PepsiCo greater China Fan Zhimin said on June 21 that the plant had suspended its operations on June 15 which was also the day one at least one employee contracted the novel coronavirus. However, he did not clarify the number of cases that have been recorded among the staff since then. Fan also noted that the entire factory was sanitized and most of the employees were working remotely.

Moreover, according to reports, the Daxing factory was mainly handling the production of snacks and no coronavirus cases were detected among the staffers working in the drinks section. Meanwhile, the Asian superpower which had initially claimed to have contained the spread of coronavirus and even listed some restrictions has again placed certain regions under stringent lockdown. It has significantly magnified its testing and on June 21 the country recorded at least 26 new cases. Out of which 22 were in Beijing and three in Hebei which ultimately traced back to the Xinfadi wholesale food market that has become the hotspot of a fresh wave of COVID-19.

Read - China Records 26 New Coronavirus Cases, Including 22 In Beijing

Read - Beijing Tests Food, Parcel Couriers After Spike In COVID-19 Cases

Beijing’s outbreak originated in Europe

While the unprecedented second wave of coronavirus outbreak in Beijing has raised concerns across the world, an initial epidemiological survey by an assistant director at China’s Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has said that the spread in Chinese capital could have originated in Europe. As per reports, genetic sequencing research has shown that the COVID-19 virus strain predates any virus currently active in Europe.

China’s CDC has shared the research along with its findings with the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Global Influenza Data Initiative (GISAID). CDC director Gao Fu has also indicated towards the possibility of the novel coronavirus beginning to spread in Beijing in May.

Read - Beijing Sees Drop Is Virus Cases As Brazil Passes 1 Million

Read - China: Beijing's COVID-19 Outbreak Could Have Originated In Europe