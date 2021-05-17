China’s PLA Modernises Xinjiang's Military Posture, Increases Ground Presence

China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) has ramped up its efforts to modernise ground units in the Xinjiang Military District, according to ‘abundant’ evidence cited by news agency ANI from online social media releases of the Chinese military and state-controlled media. In the latest signs of Chinese Communist Party’s clampdown on religious minorities including Uyghurs living in the northwestern region, reportedly, the Xinjiang Military District boasts around 90,000-120,000 ground troops, principally divided into the 76th and 77th Group Armies (headquartered in the interior cities of Chongqing and Baoji respectively).

The Xinjiang Military District is one part of the Western Theatre Command. The statistics were revealed in research by the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard University in the United States. However, the Western theatre Command does not possess direct ground operational authority in the restive regions of Tibet and Xinjiang. Instead, both the high-altitude regions in China have their own army-directed military districts to monitor the security situation. According to Dennis Blasko, a former US Army attache to Beijing and Hong Kong, the Xinjiang Military District itself has nearly 50,000-60,000 army troops.

What could be the reasons?

Other analysis such as the one by Belfer Center states that the PLA has 70,000 ground troops in the district. Even though the true figures remain uncertain, the fact still indicates that the Xinjiang Military District owns way more troops than Tibet does which is an estimated 40,000 soldiers. Notably, the Xinjiang Military District in China has ‘perpetually been something of a pauper’ in regards to receiving the latest military equipment, for various reasons.

The main reason, as per ANI is that the PLA is geared primarily for a conflict with Taiwan and hence, the units near the self-ruled island as prioritised for the modern combat gear. Additionally, the heightened number of ground soldiers could also be due to the security of Xinjiang’s borders with Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan and Pakistan that have no direct threat of intrusion. Reportedly, until last year, these units were mainly equipped with older gears as well as elderly artillery pieces.

