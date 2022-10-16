China's Police Chief On Death Sentence For Corruption Also Wiretapped Xi Jinping: Report

Chinese Communist party on Saturday said that the sentenced-to-death senior police chief for "corruption" may have also been wiretapping authoritarian leader Xi Jinping. The former deputy security minister Sun Lijun, 53, was also accused of accepting 646 million yuan ($91million) in bribes between 2001 and 2020 for allegedly riling up Beijing's stock market, and possession of illegal arms. He also widely defamed "paranoid" Jinping with political opponents, according to state-affiliated Chinese media reports. The wiretapping scenario in the case was revealed as the communist head of the People's Republic of China secured a third five-year term at the opening of the 20th Party Congress.

Expelled from Communist Party in 2021 for 'grave violations'

CPC makes a traditional announcement of the sentencing of corrupt high-profile Chinese officials, many of whom are Xi's political opponents during the Congress event to warn other party members that "loyalty" to the regime was the only political survival factor. Xi's ex-vice minister of public security had participated in the crackdown on pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong and even visited the COVID-19 epicentre in 2020, Wuhan, on orders of Xi Jinping. Now he is being accused of misconduct that is reportedly causing "serious damages to the unity of the party". Sun, at the time Xi's ally, was expelled from the Communist Party in 2021 for “grave violations” of the laws.

The Chinese police chief was handed a death sentence by Changchun Intermediate People's Court in Jilin province, in northeast Beijing, with a two-year reprieve period after which he would not be given parole, the Chinese state media reported. The former Chinese deputy security minister was also sentenced to eight years and a fine of one million yuan ($140,000) for the crime of manipulating the security market in Beijing.

According to CPC's official mouthpiece Global Times newspaper, in 2018, Sun tried to allegedly dismantle the stock market deals. He saved losses of more than 145 million yan ($20m) for a few close allies. He owned two illegal firearms, and when exposed, his personal property was confiscated. “Sun had never stayed true to the Party’s ideals and faith displayed ‘extremely inflated political ambition and very poor political integrity,’ issued groundless criticisms of the Party’s policies, and spread political rumours,” State news agency Xinhua had said after his detention last year.