China's President Xi Jinping Has Cerebral Aneurysm, Was Hospitalised: Unconfirmed Reports

Chinese President Xi Jinping is suffering from 'cerebral aneurysm' and had to be hospitalized at the end of 2021, as per multiple unconfirmed reports. News Agency ANI cited reports stating that he preferred to be treated with Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) rather than surgery, which softens the blood vessels and shrinks aneurysms.

There were recent speculations over the Chinese President after he had skipped meetings with foreign leaders ever since the outbreak of COVID-19 till the Beijing Winter Olympics. Even in a 2020 public speech in Shenzhen, his late appearance, slow speech and coughing spree raised a few eyebrows, suspecting his ill health. Cerebral aneurysm is a ballooning arising from a weakened area in the wall of a blood vessel in the brain.

This report comes at a time when China recently faced a major crisis due to COVID-19 and its own stringent lockdowns. The country is also facing a major economical crisis due to oil and gas price hikes and disruption to the supply chain caused by the Ukraine conflict.

Xi Jinping, 68, is eyeing an unprecedented third term as President of China in the post-Mao era, which would likely come to pass at the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China which is to be held in November. Xi has been elected a delegate to the meeting in a unanimous vote, paving the way for him to remain in power. He is the General Secretary of the Communist party and also the Chairman of the Central Military Commission, making him the holder of all three top-most positions of power in the country, with his 'thoughts' also being written into the CCP constitution, a rare honour that puts him alongside Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

China's Shanghai Tightens Restrictions On People's Movement

Meanwhile, China's government has imposed an abrupt order of tightening the COVID protocols despite several regions logging a low number of cases. Shanghai, a city of 25 million people, has been reeling under the strict COVID lockdown for more than a month now. According to a report by the Associated Press, the Shanghai authority issued notices in which it ordered residents to stay indoors. The authorities have further directed residents to observe a "quiet" period in which they were barred from receiving non-essential deliveries until May 11.

The notice stated that the tightened measures could be extended depending on the results of mass testing. "Thank you for your understanding and cooperation. Together we can lift the lockdown at an early date," said one notice issued in the city’s Huangpu district and posted online. It is worth mentioning that the city reported around 4,000 cases and 11 deaths in the past 24 hours-- a decrease of 15,000 cases as compared to April 18 data, when the city had reported its maximum cases. Despite a decrease in the cases, it is still unclear what prompted the authorities to increase movement restrictions. Further, tight restrictions and overwhelming testing mandates have also been imposed in Beijing amid a spike in cases in the Chinese capital.

(With ANI Inputs)