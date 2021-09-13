China's Restrictions On Migration Reveals Painful Story Of 'left Behind' Children

The Chinese government is trying to restrict urban migration that has caused the "left-behind" children a huge discomfort and psychological damage. According to the International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS), it has been estimated that 30-60 million children are left behind by their parents in rural areas as their parents migrate to urban areas for work. To control migration, China introduced the "hukou" (a system of household registration) system, where a person will need a permit to shift from a rural "hukou" to an urban "hukou".

However, getting a hukou is extremely difficult, and people who illegally migrate from one place to another face exemplary punishment if found by the authorities. Illegal migration has not stopped as people continue to face unemployment in their home states, reported IFFRAS. The Chinese government later allowed rural people to shift, but they were not allowed to shift in megacities like Beijing or Shanghai.

China becomes the world's first country to have a maximum number of internal migrations

As per media reports, nearly one-fifth of China's child population, which means 61 million children, were left behind after their parents migrated. The parents are forced to leave their village to find work and leave their children behind due to the high cost of living in cities. More than 47% of the children are left behind and are cared for by at least one parent, while 53% of the children remain without parents.

Due to mass migration, China has become the world's firsta country to have a maximum number of migrations in history, involving nearly 300 million Chinese adults. The tragic reality of "left-behind children" came to light in the year 2015 when four siblings committed suicide after they were left with no food for survival and their parents were living in some other place. As per media reports, the mainstream media in China is raising the issue of the left behind, blaming the parents for causing psychological damage to children who are left behind while the absence of the parent is now termed as "parental negligence or abandonment of responsibilities".

(With Inputs from ANI)

