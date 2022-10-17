China's Ruling Communist Party Ranks Remain All-men Even After A Century: Report

On Sunday, the ruling Communist Party of China commenced its week-long important Congress where in which President Xi Jinping is anticipated to be supported for an unprecedented third five-year term, further breaking the almost three-decade tradition for top leaders to stand down after a 10-year tenure. According to an ABC report, if everything goes according to plan, the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP) new leadership will have another group of all men following this week's 20th National Congress.

Despite the heated political competition and ambiguous power structure in Beijing, no women will be voted to the highest elite CCP decision-making group headed by General Secretary Xi Jinping, ABC reported.

According to Wang Pan, a specialist on gender issues in China at the University of New South Wales, "it seems there is an unwritten rule that no women are in the top leadership".

Notably, the CCP has steadily grown the percentage of female members at the grassroots level as a left-wing revolutionary party. However, no women have ever been elected as key leaders in the organization's 100-year existence.

The politburo presently only has one female member

In the power pyramid of the CCP, senior officials form a central committee with an even more exclusive and strong 25-person body, called the politburo. Yet, the politburo presently only has one female member. The standing committee, a seven-member decision-making body that decides on significant political matters, is at the centre of the politburo. The standing committee which has the supreme power does not have any women, ABC reported.

It is however certain that the CCP has attempted in the past to increase the political representation of women and improve women's rights. The party aggressively pushed women to join by amending the constitution in 1982 to specify that the state should actively choose and train female cadres. In addition, China conducted an international conference for women in Beijing in 1995 and passed the country's first specialised legislation on the protection of women's rights in 1992.

According to the ABC report, lately, President Xi in his report to the 19th National Congress committed to encouraging more women to join the party.

Notably, the party's annual conference in Beijing is anticipated to draw 2,296 representatives this year. As per the party's official statistics, women now make up 27% of representatives, a rise of 2.8% from five years earlier.

However, Chen Minglu, a lecturer at the University of Sydney's China Studies Centre, continues to be sceptical. Because of the relatively low entrance standards, more women joined the party at the grassroots level, but the very competitive hiring procedure prevented them from seeking high-level posts, she said.

Chen told ABC News, “The top leaders in China all have to have local leadership experience. Preferably they would all have served in the central ministries of some kind”. She added, “The state-owned enterprises' management is also a selection pool for China's political leaders. Women don't really, in general, occupy many such positions in these sectors.”

Meanwhile, when they do join the party, women are frequently given positions in areas like health, education, sports, and culture that are seen as more feminine-focused and less prominent than those in business, information technology, and industry, ABC reported.

(Image: AP)