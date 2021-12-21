China's Shaanxi Province Battles Twin Threats Of COVID And Haemorrhagic Fever

Xi'an, the capital city of Northwest China's Shaanxi Province, is besieged by two disease threats. As the city battled a deadly COVID, many reported cases of haemorrhagic fever, a natural epidemic disease with a high fatality rate. The newly reported disease has alarmed the city.

Local disease prevention and control authorities and hospitals are battling the two outbreaks. However, according to experts, addressing the wave of COVID-19, which is primarily due to a highly contagious Delta variant, is still the most pressing task. The medical response strategy for haemorrhagic fever, which occurs every year, has matured and if compared to COVID-19, it is easier to diagnose. Moreover, the natural fever's impact is much lesser than the viral transmission.

China records 81 COVID cases on Monday

On Monday, the country recorded 81 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, 57 of which were locally transmitted, according to the National Health Commission. Forty-two new local cases were discovered in Xian, the capital of Shaanxi province, setting a new high for the COVID-19 outbreak there. Over 16.2 million residents were tested for nucleic acid, and a new round of tests will begin on Tuesday. Domestically transmitted cases, possibly sparked by an imported case from Pakistan, have been found in several districts.

Cases in Xi'an linked to Dongguan, East China's Guangdong Province, continue to rise, and rare cases have been found to spread to other places, including Beijing, according to the National Health Commission on Monday. Meanwhile, to combat the spreading of haemorrhagic fever, local CDC employees and hospitals are treating patients and giving vaccines, which are the most effective way to combat the disease, according to various media sources.

Haemorrhagic fever is prevalent infectious disease in Shaanxi

The number of people infected with haemorrhagic fever, an acute infectious disease characterized by fever, bleeding, and kidney damage that can lead to death, is unknown. In Shaanxi, haemorrhagic fever is a prevalent infectious disease that appears in the winter. It is mainly limited to farmers or persons who frequently work in the fields or in the agricultural industry. Experts say haemorrhagic fever is easier to diagnose after urine and blood testing than COVID-19, which requires numerous tests to diagnose.

Xian, home to the iconic Terracotta Warriors and nearly 100 universities and colleges, has quarantined tens of thousands of citizens and ordered a new round of COVID-19 mass testing. School, commercial, and tourism operations, as well as public gatherings, have been halted due to rising number of cases, according to local media reports.

