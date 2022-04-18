China's Shanghai Reports 1st COVID Related Deaths; Over 3 Lakh Cases Reported Since March

As Coronavirus cases in Shanghai have been surging to a record high, the city has reported its first COVID related deaths since the start of lockdown on Sunday. According to Shanghai municipal government, at least three elderly people died aged between 89 and 91. It said all the three who died on Sunday were also suffering from other comorbidities.

Earlier last month, two COVID related deaths were reported in the northeastern province of Jilin. Apart from these three deaths, China's economic hub has also recorded at least 2,417 local confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,831 local asymptomatic carriers in the past 24 hours. The city has reported more than 3,00,000 cases since late March.

"Shanghai registered 2,417 local confirmed COVID-19 cases and 19,831 local asymptomatic carriers on Sunday when three deaths were reported, who are seniors aged between 89 and 91, with severe underlying disease," Chinese-affiliated media Global Times said in a Tweet.

It is worth mentioning several cities in China have been facing strict lockdown norms as Coronavirus cases have been soaring tremendously due to the spread of the Omicron variant in the last two-three weeks-- with Shanghai reporting maximum cases. As per local media reports, at least 44 cities are facing a stringent lockdown wherein people are not allowed to move out of their houses for the next two weeks, resulting in soaring frustration among locals.

Some are seen in social media clips screaming out of their windows in frustration or clashing with hazmat-clad workers. Shanghai began easing restrictions last week, though a health official warned the city didn’t have its outbreak under control.

People quarantined at the convention centre complain of inadequate facilities

As per the new rules, anyone who tests positive but shows few or no symptoms is required to spend one week in a quarantine facility-- where residents are checked twice a day for fever and told to record health information on mobile phones. While speaking to the Associated Press on the phone, Beibei, a 38-year-old, said people complained about leaky roofs, inadequate food supplies and delays in treatment for medical problems but the volunteers are not taking any steps to tackle the problems. "We haven’t found a place with a hot shower. Lights are on all night, and it’s hard to fall asleep, said Beibei. "Bathrooms are not very clean. So many people use them, and volunteers or cleaners can’t keep up," he added.

With input from agencies

Image: AP