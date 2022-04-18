China's Stringent COVID Lockdown Measures In Shanghai Hampers IPhone Production

Amid the stringent COVID-19 lockdown norms in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou, it is now affecting the manufacturing of iPhones severely, Taiwan News reported on Sunday. According to the reports, Foxconn manufacturing sites-- a major production unit of iPhones-- is situated in Zhengzhou Airport Economic Zone-- where the Communist government has imposed strict lockdown norms for the employees and the people living in the region. As per the zero-tolerance policy on Coronavirus, no vehicles or people will be allowed to exit for the duration of the two-week lockdown.

However, a local media report said that the authorities are now allowing certain personnel to pass out through the lockdown checkpoints after showing a negative PCR test report. Apart from exhibiting their COVID tests reports, people need to update their details on the contact tracing application. It is worth mentioning several cities in China have been facing strict lockdown norms as the Coronavirus cases have been soaring tremendously for the last two-three weeks-- with Shanghai reporting maximum cases.

On Monday, the economic hub of the country reported the first death of the Coronavirus. Citing authorities, a local media reported the city recorded 2,417 confirmed coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Social media clips show people screaming out of their windows in frustration

As per the new COVID rules, residents are forbidden to leave the confines of their apartments or housing blocks. The residents are now desperate for food and freedom -- some seen in social media clips screaming out of their windows in frustration or clashing with hazmat-clad workers. Even after the release of a tentative plan Monday for the partial relaxation of measures, there appears to be no end in sight, reported CNN. Meanwhile, the authorities directed the tens of thousands of Foxconn factory workers in Zhengzhou to undergo mandatory COVID testing, resulting in knock-on disruptions to Apple's supply chain.

With inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Pixabay