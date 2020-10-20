China's Super-rich Individuals Got $1.5 Trillion Richer Amid Pandemic: Report

The richest individuals of China added record wealth in 2020 as e-commerce and gaming businesses witnessed a boost during coronavirus lockdowns, an annual rich list revealed on October 20. According to the Hengchang Shaofang·Hurun China Rich List 2020, the super-rich individuals of China added a record $1.5 trillion in 2020, which is equivalent of half the UK’s annual GDP and more than the GDP of Germany.

Rupert Hoogewerf, Hurun Report Chairman and Chief Researcher, said in a statement that the year witnessed the biggest wealth increase in the 22 years of the Hurun China Rich List. He stated that stock markets boom and a flurry of new listings have minted five new dollar billionaires in China a week for the past year.

“The world has never seen this much wealth created in just one year. China’s entrepreneurs have done much better than expected. Despite Covid-19 they have risen to record levels,” said Hoogewerf.

Jack Ma retains top position

The Hurun Research Institute released the 22nd rich list in as many years with a wealth cut-off of CNY 2 billion ($290 million). Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma retained the top spot for the third year with $58.8bn. Jack was followed by Tencent CEO Pony Ma with his wealth increase by 50 per cent to $57.4bn on the back of gaming business doing better than expected.

Hoogewerf stated that the Hurun China Rich List recorded more wealth created this year than the previous five years combined, suggesting that the structure of the economy has evolved and moved away from traditional sectors like manufacturing and real estate. Half of the rich individuals listed live in Beijing, Shenzhen, Shanghai, Hangzhou, Guangzhou and Suzhou.

“The first two months of the outbreak wiped out massive amounts of wealth, the second two months saw a V-shaped recovery and since June the new economy, led by digital, has boomed to record heights,” said the chief researcher.

