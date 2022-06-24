China's Tangshan Loses 'civilised' Status As Brutal Attack On Four Women Sparks Fury

In the fallout from the brutal assault of four women at a restaurant this month in Tangshan, the northern Chinese city has been stripped of its honorary "civilised" status. The assault on the women, captured in a dramatic video, has sparked nationwide outrage with people demanding justice. After the arrest of nine people and the expulsion of the deputy director of district police, the civilisation office of the Communist Party of China’s central committee announced on Wednesday that it decided to remove Tangshan from the “national civilised cities” list.

It is to mention that being included in the “civilised” cities list is the highest recognition for a city in China. A news outlet under CCP official People’s Daily, China City News stated, “The honour of a civilised city belongs to all citizens and cannot be smeared or desecrated” while adding, “When facing so many problems, Tangshan clearly did not show the warmth of a [civilised] city.”

Earlier this month, on June 10, four female diners were brutally attacked by a group of men sending shock waves to the entire world and triggering a wider conversation about violence against women in the country. Since then, the nine men involved in the assault have been arrested. Additionally, five local police officials have been investigated in relation to the incident.

As per Chinese media, the scrapping of its title came after Tangshan was honoured as a “civilised city” four consecutive times and the latest one was awarded as recently as 2020. It is to note that the title was first established in 2005 and is granted once every three years. As of late last year, nearly half of 600 Chinese cities, districts and towns received the title.

National spotlight on Tangshan over assault of women

The assault on women put the national spotlight on Tangshan with Chinese media stating that one of the men involved in the incident, with surname Chen, was involved in other legal cases including money laundering. The video, which spread like wildfire on social media, prompted Tangshan’s local party committee to call for the incident to be investigated “deeply to find out which government officials have had interests and relations with Chen and other [suspects]”.

