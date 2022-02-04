China's Threats To Olympic Athletes Show 'desperation To Display Its Rising Power': Report

As Chinese officials have warned athletes not to speak against the country’s laws during the Beijing Winter Olympics, a media outlet has reported that the games reveal a very different face of China. On Friday, Beijing made history as the first city to host both editions of the Olympics, with the Winter Games set to run until February 20.

According to Nikkei Asia, during the Summer Olympics in 2008, the Chinese authorities had not imposed severe restrictions on locals and did not warn visiting athletes over speaking against Beijing. However, this time a lot has changed as China’s warnings to athletes over free speech during the Olympics show its "desperation to display itself as arbitrary power", the media outlet stated.

Back in 2008, during the Summer Olympics, the Chinese government had announced that it had designated three parks in the capital city for anyone wanting to protest during the Games. Back then, no protests permits were issued by local police and the demonstrators who did take the risk of demonstrating during the Games were also rounded up and taken away.

'China’s rising power and its willingness to display it for all to see’

However, this time, the Chinese officials have repeatedly warned athletes not to speak against the nation's law. They warned athletes that their accreditations could be cancelled if they spoke out of turn. Moreover, the Chinese authorities also made house arrests of local activists whom the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) believes might stage protests during the Winter Olympics that might taint the reputation of China. In early January, the Beijing organising committee’s Yang Shu had also stated that any behaviours or speech that is against the Olympic spirit, especially against the Chinese laws and regulations is also subject to certain punishment.

“The journey from protest parks for locals to certain punishment for outspoken foreigners is instructive, and not just because it tells you how Beijing no longer thinks it has to pander to critics of its human rights record,” according to Nikkei Asia.

Further, the media outlet went on to state that the “short decade-and-a-half from the Summer Games to the Winter Games traces the arc of a much bigger story - ‘China’s rising power and its willingness to display it for all to see’.”

Meanwhile, this comes a week after 243 global groups, including non-governmental organisations, have called for action against China over human rights concerns. In a statement, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said that the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics will open amid atrocity crimes and other grave human rights violations by the Chinese government. The agency also urged governments to join a diplomatic boycott of the Games, and for athletes and sponsors not to legitimise government abuses.

(Image: AP)