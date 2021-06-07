China's Three-child Policy Poses Risk Of Aging; Unlikely To Boost Birth Rate: Moody's

After China allowed the couple to have up to three children in a major policy shift due to the steep decline in the birth rates, a Moody's survey has found that the People's Republic’s new three-child policy highlights risks of aging across emerging Asia. In a new report published on June 7, the Moody's Investors Service conducted extensive research and data analysis and has found that China’s change in policy will prove to be detrimental by other emerging markets in Asia, which in turn will hurt economic growth, competitiveness, and fiscal revenue unless productivity gains accelerate which is challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic and the global lockdowns.

“Although, China’s new policy allowing couples to have up to three children could support fertility, it is unlikely to dramatically change the national birthrate, meaning that aging will remain a credit-negative constraint,” Moody’s said in the report.

According to the firm’s Vice President and the Senior Credits Officer, the historically fast GDP growth of many of Asia's emerging economies in recent years has reflected rapid gains in labor supply and investment. But as the workforces shrink over the next decade, “it will become more difficult for these economies to sustain their previous rates of expansion," Martin Petch said. “Additionally, contending with an aging population at a relatively early stage in their economic development will increase the challenge for emerging market governments in addressing this issue," Petch added.

In a faster increase than China’s, Thailand's total dependency ratio is set to jump nine percentage points to 51 percent by 2030, Moody’s estimated. This implies that it will create pressure on the public and private savings through higher taxes and social spending, reducing innovation and productivity gains. " In China, by contrast, Moody's expects that innovation in artificial intelligence, logistics, and biotech could help to increase productivity, mitigating the economic drag from aging,” the firm stressed. Asia's advanced economies’ tackling of their demographic challenges illustrates their newer policies’ ability to mitigate related credit pressures, as well as its limitations.

Experts globally speculate the new policy may be non-workable

For example, in Japan, the government introduced pension reforms, and the expansion of child and nursing care, among other measures, has led to increased senior and female workforce participation. However, the fertility rate has continued to fall. China’s latest move on Child policy was approved by President Xi Jinping at Communist Party’s meeting however it is widely being speculated that if China’s birth policies were effective, the current two-child per couple framework would have yielded to the government’s expectation but instead, it slumped birth rate.