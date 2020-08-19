China's Top Diplomat To Visit South Korea Amid Stalled Denuclearisation Talks

China’s top diplomat has planned a visit to South Korea to hold talks with new national security adviser Suh Hoon amid coronavirus pandemic that stalled denuclearisation negotiations involving North Korea. According to media reports, South Korean officials said that Yang Jiechi, a member of the Communist Party Politburo, will be Busan on August 21-22.

A spokesperson for South Korea President Moon Jae-in told a briefing on August 19 that Yang will meet Suh to discuss coronavirus pandemic, denuclearisation and a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Kang said that both sides have been working to make it possible for Xi to visit at an appropriate time when the COVID-19 situation stabilises.

The pandemic put an almost freeze on diplomatic visits, undercutting frequent bilateral exchanges between the two countries and denuclearisation negotiations. The trip will mark the first visit by a high-level Chinese official to South Korea after the contagious disease emerged in China in late 2019.

China-US involvement in talks

China and the United States have been involved in denuclearisation negotiations on behalf of Pyongyang and Seoul respectively. Last month, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun met South Korean officials amid stalled denuclearisation talks with Pyongyang. Biegun insisted that he wasn’t looking for a meeting with North Korean officials to resume talks after Pyongyang rejected the possibility.

Later, State Secretary Mile Pompeo said that the Trump administration has been trying to have informed discussions with the North Koreans and emphasised the importance of the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula. He added that North Koreans have chosen not to engage in a way that can lead to a potential solution.

Pompeo had expressed hope that North Korea will change its mind and engage in a dialogue so that the US can get to the “right outcome”. He said that the US will continue with its mission of denuclearisation, highlighting that the Trump administration has avoided nuclear testing and firing of a long-range missile by North Korea.

(Image: AP)