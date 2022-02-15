China's Traditional Medicine Lack Scientific Evidence, Transparent Clinical Trials: Report

Speaking about the dangerous effects that certain Chinese medicines carry, several questions are being raised on Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM), their questionable clinical trials and lack of scientific evidence about their efficacy, reported ANI quoting sources. Reportedly, the detailed results of the trials of TCM are also not being published in public and the presence of toxins is not indicated on the packaging of TCM products due to lack of guidelines and required regulations.

Arthur Grollman, a cancer researcher at Stony Brook University in New York, has published work showing how Aristolochic acid, an ingredient in many TCM remedies, can cause kidney failure and cancer. Furthermore, according to a research titled "Safety Concerns of Traditional Chinese Medicine Injections Used in Chinese", TCM injections pose serious risks to the pediatric population.

Cases of adverse drug reactions (ADRs)

There have been such cases where children have been involved which have pushed TCM into the frame of pseudoscience. This raises concern and before any further use of these medicines, they need rigorous and unbiased research and clinical trials, reported Inside Over.

ADRs in children have been reported in most of the places where TCM is practised, within China and other countries like Nigeria, Tanzania and South Africa.

WHO's ignorance towards TCM

During the tenure of Margaret Chan, who served as the DG of the WHO from 2006 to 2017, China was able to include TCM in the crucial International Classification of Diseases, ICD-11, for the first time. However, this inclusion was criticized by the global scientific community. Such a promotion by WHO, ignoring science does not leave space for unbiased and rational decision making while dealing with TCMs.

China trafficking wildlife from Africa for medicinal use, food, entertainment

Earlier, in August 2021 it was reported that China has been illegally trafficking wildlife from Africa for medicinal use, food consumption and entertainment. These animals were also reportedly supplied to laboratories for conducting experiments. The ADM Capital Foundation had in a report (2019) mentioned that the illegal wildlife trade had been dominated by demand from the 'Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM)' for the past ten years, according to International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). While TCMs are the primary drivers of the illegal wildlife trade from Africa, the need for ivory jewellery, the Chinese furniture business, and the entertainment value of animals also contribute to the trade, the report had stated.

