China's Wang Yi Heads To Pacific 'to Pursue Major Cooperation Deal' With 10 Island Nations

As United States President Joe Biden wrapped up his Asia trip with stern warning to China against its growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has now embarked on a 10-day trip to South Pacific in order to secure a major cooperative deal with at least 10 island countries that have maintained close ties with Beijing's rivals, mainly the US and Australia, as per media reports.

China is looking forward to growing its military and diplomatic presence with the said agreement, which majorly includes backing economic development in the region, the Associated Press reported. Recently, Biden concluded his 5-day visit to Southeast Asia to reaffirm his commitment towards a free and open Indo-Pacific and address pressing issues like growing Chinese propaganda.

The 20-person delegation headed by Wang Yi will stop at Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, and East Timor for endorsement of the "Common Development Vision."

What is at stake for China during South Pacific visit?

China's push comes as Beijing is struggling to increase its influence on Taiwan after Biden for the second time publicly vowed that the US would intervene militarily if China invaded the island nation. Biden's statement was in contrast to Washington's recognition of the "One China Policy" under which Beijing does not identify Taiwan as "independent or autonomous." Thus, friendly relations with the South Pacific nations will secure inroads to expanding China's personnel and equipment expansion in the Southern waters, enabling its naval forces to make calls at times necessary, according to experts cited by the Associated Press.

Notably, the trip comes after last month Beijing inked a strategic deal with the Solomon Islands. Mostly undisclosed, a part of the agreement accessed by the Australian government reportedly outlined that it was to avail China's help in peacekeeping on the island. The deal would also allow Chinese naval forces to make port calls. This has sparked speculations over China's permanent presence on the island.

Now, the deal that China wants to secure with the 10 small Pacific nations includes everything from fisheries to security. The draft proposal studied by the Associated Press stated that Beijing is willing to team up with the island nations on "traditional and non-traditional security." Further, Xi Jinping-led administration is also looking forward to developing law enforcement cooperation and marine plans for fisheries, including lucrative tuna catch. Beijing is also eyeing for a potential free trade route for the Pacific nations.

US warns Pacific Islands of 'shadowy deals' with Beijing

After reviewing the details of the proposal, the US on Wednesday flagged that China "could only seek to fuel regional International tension and increase concerns of a Beijing expansion of its internal security apparatus to the Pacific." US State Department spokesperson Ned Price in a statement also questioned the "non-transparency" of the process, adding that "we are concerned that reported agreement may be negotiated in a rush." He also accused China of "offering weight deals with little transparency or regional consultation in areas related to fishing, resource management, development and most recently even security practices."

(Image: AP)