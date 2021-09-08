China's Weibo Suspends BTS, K-POP, Fan Accounts For 'severely Polluting Social Atmosphere’

China’s heavily regulated social media platform in the likeness of Twitter, Weibo, on Tuesday suspended 22 K-pop fan accounts, nearly two dozen fan accounts for BTS, Blackpink and other major K-pop groups to reportedly curb the fan frenzy and pop culture among the teens. In an attempt to counter what it described as “irrational star-chasing” China discontinued many K-POP fan pages for 60 days alleging illegal fundraisers. Many fan accounts for the popular South Korean K-pop band BTS, which is known to be followed by the US Vice President Kamala Harris, were also suspended. Chinese government alleged that the band had actually customized an aircraft for BTS member Jimin for his 26th birthday in October, Associated Press reported.

“Weibo firmly opposes such irrational star-chasing behaviour and will deal with it seriously,” the Chinese social media platform’s statement on Tuesday read, as the platform took down numerous social media accounts of the K-pop celebrities.

Do not portray 'the values'

The recent crackdown on the entertainment industry comes as a part of new measures being enacted by the Chinese government against artists who are "severely polluting the social atmosphere.” Earlier, issuing the guidelines which were obtained by the state-run media, two Chinese government agencies called the BTS celebrities “vulgar or feminine-looking men" who should not be allowed to be broadcasted on the national TV as they do not portray “the values” of the Chinese nation or cultural norms that the state desires to promote. Chinese Communist Party asserted that it wants Chinese broadcasters to make sure that the male actors are more manly as they have an "influence on the country's youth." A notice issued by the PRC also condemned TV programs depicting "effeminate" behaviour and other "warped" content that should be prohibited.

China's crackdown started after photos began to circulate on social media platform Weibo that demonstrated a customised Jeju Air jet which was allegedly funded on Weibo by the fan account for South Korean boy band BTS member Park Ji-min known majorly as Jimin. The singer called the jet a declaration of “eternal love,” by the fans as it was a crowd-funded birthday gift for his 26th birthday.

Within minutes of photos being shared, China’s Weibo announced that it was suspending accounts linked to BTS, three related to Blackpink, three about EXO, and five tied to boy band NCT as the platform “firmly opposes such irrational star-chasing behaviour and will deal with it seriously.” Weibo added that it will intensify” measures to “purify” the online atmosphere and uproot the K-POP fan culture. “We call on everyone to be civilized, follow stars rationally… and build a harmonious and healthy online environment,” Jimin fan account had posted before getting banned.

(IMAGE: AP/Shutterstock/Instagram/allthekpopofficial)